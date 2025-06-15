The Expert-Approved Way To Store Mixed Nuts So They Stay Fresh For A Year
While they're a mostly revered for being a delicious snack, nuts are an excellent source of nutrition, protein in particular. There are so many popular types of nuts to choose from and putting together an ideal mix makes a wholesome addition to your diet. When it comes to storing mixed nuts, there are few schools of thought on the best methods. Tasting Table spoke with expert David Braverman, flavor innovator for Nuts.com and Pop & Sol to get his thoughts.
Braverman is well-versed in freshly roasted nuts that are packaged in-house in small quantities to persevere the quality, so he understands the challenge."Treat your nuts like vampires — keep them away from air, light, and heat," Braverman advises. "Oxygen is the real enemy here; it turns those healthy oils rancid fast."
Use an airtight container to store your favorite mixed nuts either in the refrigerator or a cool, dark pantry. Another storage tip is to store your mixed nuts in the freezer, where they can keep for up to a year. "Use a heavy-duty freezer bag or a super-sealed container — something that keeps moisture out and flavor in," he says. "When you're ready to use them, just chill, thaw, and snack away."
More tips for storing fresh nuts
If you've ever wondered how to check and see if your nuts have gone bad, Braverman has you covered. "The nose knows," he says. "Bad nuts smell... off. There will also be unnatural colors and textures that indicate the nuts are past their prime." Braverman further cautions that rancid nuts should be tossed out post haste. "Don't try to 'bake the bad out' either," Braverman warns, "it'll just spread the funk."
Taking good care of your nut mixes will ensure healthy and happy eating. You can also add your favorite flavors and seasoning to freshly roasted nuts for an adventurous snack that's both filling and fulfilling. Whether added to a charcuterie or grazing board, noshed on, or even used in baked goods, nuts are delicious and nutritious. Just be sure to keep them properly stored and know when to say when in terms of throwing out a rancid batch.