The Expert-Approved Way To Store Mixed Nuts So They Stay Fresh For A Year

While they're a mostly revered for being a delicious snack, nuts are an excellent source of nutrition, protein in particular. There are so many popular types of nuts to choose from and putting together an ideal mix makes a wholesome addition to your diet. When it comes to storing mixed nuts, there are few schools of thought on the best methods. Tasting Table spoke with expert David Braverman, flavor innovator for Nuts.com and Pop & Sol to get his thoughts.

Braverman is well-versed in freshly roasted nuts that are packaged in-house in small quantities to persevere the quality, so he understands the challenge."Treat your nuts like vampires — keep them away from air, light, and heat," Braverman advises. "Oxygen is the real enemy here; it turns those healthy oils rancid fast."

Use an airtight container to store your favorite mixed nuts either in the refrigerator or a cool, dark pantry. Another storage tip is to store your mixed nuts in the freezer, where they can keep for up to a year. "Use a heavy-duty freezer bag or a super-sealed container — something that keeps moisture out and flavor in," he says. "When you're ready to use them, just chill, thaw, and snack away."