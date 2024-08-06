Bonne Maman Just Released Its 2024 Advent Calendar. Here's What's Inside This Year

Forget your boring old chocolates, Bonne Maman knows that the holiday season is the season of jam. The end of the year is full of lovely food traditions — from baking cookies to roasting turkeys — but few match the simple fun of an advent calendar. For 24 days opening your advent calendar means you get a small celebratory chocolate, with the little daily treat marking a nice break from the often hectic energy of the season. Yet as nice as that chocolate can be, people have been waking up to the potential of the format in recent years. While some companies may opt for higher end candies, others have gotten a little more creative with the holiday cheer, like Bumble Bee launching a tuna advent calendar last year. There is probably a happy middle between tradition and that kind of innovation to hit, and Bonne Maman's offering feels like it.

The French jam purveyor is sticking with what they do best and releasing a new advent calendar for the 2024 holiday season filled with its signature jams and spreads. In addition to classic flavors from Bonne Maman, the calendar features entirely new limited-edition flavors that can only be obtained during the holidays, including caramel with coffee, guava, apricot with orange blossom, and raspberry rose. The 24 adorable daily jars each contain 28 grams of spread, perfect for a few slices of morning toast.