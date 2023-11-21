Bumble Bee Seafoods Launches Its First-Ever Tuna Advent Calendar For 2023
Calling all tuna fans! You can now celebrate the countdown to Christmas with a Tuna Lovers Advent Calendar from Bumble Bee Seafoods. This fish-shaped, 12-day advent calendar features 12 different tuna snacks from the popular tuna brand, Bumble Bee Seafoods. Whether you buy this for yourself or the tuna lover in your life, there's a tuna flavor for everyone in this creative first-of-its-kind countdown bundle.
"While no one asked us to create a tuna advent calendar, we're all about having a little fun and showing people it's okay to be a proud tuna lover," said Jeremy Zavoral, the Brand Marketing Director at Bumble Bee in a press release. "Tuna sales usually slump during the holiday season, but we're trying to change that trend by showing how tuna makes a great snack meal before the main meal."
The Tuna Lovers Advent Calendar sells for $29.99 and is available for a limited time at WorldsBestSnackMeal.com. Don't miss your chance to enjoy these "sea-sons" greetings from Bumble Bee Seafoods. Once the supply sells out, these calendars will be gone. Luckily, you can also enter to win a free advent calendar on Bumble Bee Seafoods' social media sites from November 27, 2023, to December 4, 2023.
What comes in the tuna advent calendar?
Bumble Bees' Tuna Lovers Advent Calendar has a variety of tuna goodies hidden inside of it. The included packets range from classic flavors like Lemon Pepper, Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt, and Mediterranean Herbs & Spices to more unique flavors like Teriyaki, Lemon Sesame & Ginger, and Spicy Thai Chili. In addition to flavored pouches, the calendar also includes a pre-mixed Sandwich in Seconds kit and a few plain tuna pouches for you to doctor up however you'd like. Hidden in the calendar is a secret tuna-lover gift as well.
You can use these pouches in a simple tuna sandwich or tuna salad for lunch, or get creative and whip up a tuna fish dip for your next holiday party. Whether you share your tuna treats or eat them all for yourself is up to you! This creative calendar — described by Bumble Bee Seafoods in its press release as "the holiday gift you never knew you needed" — provides the perfect opportunity to find your new favorite flavor of tuna and celebrate the tuna lovers in your life all season long.