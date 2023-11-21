Bumble Bee Seafoods Launches Its First-Ever Tuna Advent Calendar For 2023

Calling all tuna fans! You can now celebrate the countdown to Christmas with a Tuna Lovers Advent Calendar from Bumble Bee Seafoods. This fish-shaped, 12-day advent calendar features 12 different tuna snacks from the popular tuna brand, Bumble Bee Seafoods. Whether you buy this for yourself or the tuna lover in your life, there's a tuna flavor for everyone in this creative first-of-its-kind countdown bundle.

"While no one asked us to create a tuna advent calendar, we're all about having a little fun and showing people it's okay to be a proud tuna lover," said Jeremy Zavoral, the Brand Marketing Director at Bumble Bee in a press release. "Tuna sales usually slump during the holiday season, but we're trying to change that trend by showing how tuna makes a great snack meal before the main meal."

The Tuna Lovers Advent Calendar sells for $29.99 and is available for a limited time at WorldsBestSnackMeal.com. Don't miss your chance to enjoy these "sea-sons" greetings from Bumble Bee Seafoods. Once the supply sells out, these calendars will be gone. Luckily, you can also enter to win a free advent calendar on Bumble Bee Seafoods' social media sites from November 27, 2023, to December 4, 2023.