The Trendy Jam Jar That Makes The Perfect Coffee Cup

There are so many TikTok videos dedicated to Bonne Maman jars. People are collecting them just to make coffee, and they're buying larger sizes so they can make lattes. Similarly, Bonne Maman's mini jars are being used to brew espresso shots. Most people simply fill the jars with ice, pour in a shot of espresso, and top the jar off with milk before putting the lid back on and shaking. However, jam lovers are also adding coffee right to almost-empty jars to give their lattes a fruity flavor. This makes for a delicious twist, especially if you add brown sugar or honey. Just make sure you shake the jar extremely well if you're trying this out so all of the jam pulls away from the glass.

You can also add cold brew and ice to the jars before shaking them up. Top it off with cold foam or a little cream for a sweeter treat, or use a flavored syrup. A dash of vanilla works great with or without the jam, too. Or take some inspiration from the jars and use a floral flavor like lavender. Don't worry if you're not a coffee person – matcha also looks amazing in Bonne Maman jars, and mixes so well with any leftover strawberry and raspberry flavors. Pair your rustic-looking drink with these no-bake vegan raspberry matcha bars or an elevated fruit jam coffee cake, and your coffee break will really be taken to the next level.