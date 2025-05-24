The Trendy Jam Jar That Makes The Perfect Coffee Cup
We're all about reducing and reusing, especially if it results in a handy new kitchen accessory. One of the easiest items to give a new life to is a high quality glass jar, and social media is flooded with ideas for ways to repurpose them. Planters, lunch and snack containers, candles – the ways to use jars are endless. However, there is one trend that you definitely need to get on board with if you're a coffee drinker, and that is making your iced coffees in jam jars. Our favorite one to use? The iconic Bonne Maman jar.
If you're unfamiliar with Bonne Maman, it's a classic French conserve brand known for its delicious fruit spreads and timeless jar design. Since its founding in 1971, Bonne Maman has been topping its wide-mouthed jars with elegant, gingham lids. The jars are not only aesthetically pleasing, but they're also really durable. They're thick, fairly leak-proof, dishwasher-friendly, and the labels come off very easily with a 5-minute soak in soap and warm water. They're also the perfect size and shape for a delicious, easy iced coffee.
Make a jam jar coffee with these simple steps
There are so many TikTok videos dedicated to Bonne Maman jars. People are collecting them just to make coffee, and they're buying larger sizes so they can make lattes. Similarly, Bonne Maman's mini jars are being used to brew espresso shots. Most people simply fill the jars with ice, pour in a shot of espresso, and top the jar off with milk before putting the lid back on and shaking. However, jam lovers are also adding coffee right to almost-empty jars to give their lattes a fruity flavor. This makes for a delicious twist, especially if you add brown sugar or honey. Just make sure you shake the jar extremely well if you're trying this out so all of the jam pulls away from the glass.
You can also add cold brew and ice to the jars before shaking them up. Top it off with cold foam or a little cream for a sweeter treat, or use a flavored syrup. A dash of vanilla works great with or without the jam, too. Or take some inspiration from the jars and use a floral flavor like lavender. Don't worry if you're not a coffee person – matcha also looks amazing in Bonne Maman jars, and mixes so well with any leftover strawberry and raspberry flavors. Pair your rustic-looking drink with these no-bake vegan raspberry matcha bars or an elevated fruit jam coffee cake, and your coffee break will really be taken to the next level.