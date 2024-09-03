Elevate Coffee Cake With Your Favorite Fruit Jam

With its delicate crumb and crunchy streusel, a homemade coffee cake is the perfect treat for an afternoon break or a delicious (if not decadent) way to start the day. Whether your tastes run to simple sour cream styles or rich, nutty options, your coffee cake recipe will be given a sweet twist with the addition of fruit jam.

It's a quick and easy step that can be done with any coffee cake. After adding your batter to the baking pan, simply spoon jam in large dollops over the surface. Take a knife or a toothpick and swirl the jam through the batter for a marbled effect, leaving some bigger sections of the jam intact. Top with streusel before baking.

Swirling in the jam is the quickest and easiest method, but you could also use jam to replace the middle streusel layer in a coffee cake. Add half of the batter to the baking dish before spreading evenly with jam, then carefully spread the remaining batter on top and bake as usual.

The best thing about this is that you don't need to adjust the recipe. Adding jam won't affect the consistency of the batter, unlike frozen fruit, which can release a lot of moisture during cooking and might need a thicker batter or a coat of flour to stop it from sinking.