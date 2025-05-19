The Ultimate Guide To Recycling Kitchen Appliances

Kitchen appliances were created to make our lives easier. Imagine life without a fridge or oven, or the endless hours of hand-washing dishes when you don't have a dishwasher. With our trusted kitchen appliances being an essential part of daily life, have you ever thought about what happens when one breaks down and needs to be disposed of? We can throw a toaster out with the garbage, but what about that side-by-side fridge? And what happens to your appliances after you've dumped them?

Aside from the hassle of discarding kitchen appliances, improper disposal can threaten our environmental well-being. Did you know that in 2020, we produced 50 million tons of electronic waste (e-waste) globally, which included kitchen appliances. With such vast quantities of electronic waste being produced, recycling kitchen appliances has never been more important. Proper appliance disposal helps reduce waste in landfills, conserves natural resources by reusing valuable natural materials, and reduces water pollution by stopping dangerous materials from entering our waterways.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends replacing your refrigerator after twelve years, and replacing yours with an energy-efficient model can save you money in the long run. If you are running old appliances at home, the EPA states that replacing your old appliances with Energy Star products may save up to $450 yearly on bills in the average household. In addition, you can make a little money to buy that new, energy-efficient refrigerator using some of the many appliance recycling cash back schemes available nationwide. We asked experts Samantha Spheen, Controller and Chief Home Officer of Clean Cult, and Jessica Petrino, Educator and Appliance Expert at AJ Madison, for their advice about how, why, and where to recycle kitchen appliances.