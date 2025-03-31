Here's How Often You Should Technically Replace A Refrigerator

That gently humming refrigerator in the corner? It's trusty until it isn't. What you're forgetting when organizing your refrigerator could be more serious than shifting shelves. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends planning to replace this appliance every 12 years. Are you keeping track of its expiry date? A well-timed replacement is the secret to lowering bills and avoiding an inconvenient demise.

Refrigerator lifespans range from 10 to 25 years. The common killers are leakages, strained cooling systems, and faulty ice dispensers. But, don't wait until your appliance is on its last legs. It might sound counterproductive, given the upfront spending. However, upgrades can save hefty sums on your energy bills — especially considering how fridges are one of the few appliances left permanently running. By the 12-year mark, there are substantially more efficient models on the market. Older fridges are notorious for draining your pockets; U.S. government reports state that these appliances use an average of 35% more energy than a younger ENERGY STAR model.

When finding a replacement, style matters. Fridge freezers sap the least energy, while the larger American models use more. ENERGY STAR certification is worth considering, too. The government-backed organization has been evaluating appliances since 1992 and constantly pushes efficiency developments. Pay attention to your fridge's 12th birthday; your bank account will thank you.