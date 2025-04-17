10 Affordable Hacks To Organize Your Coffee Mug Collection

For some people, the point of having a mug collection is to display them all the time. If that sounds like you, then a mug rack is a must-have. Mug racks often look like miniature versions of coat racks. They have a variety of well-spaced hooks for you to hang your mugs on and are arranged in a way that makes it easy for you to see all of your cups. You can also find wall-mounted racks so you can easily display your favorites in your kitchen or dining area.

You can also purchase mug hangers that look like coat trees, which are always a fun addition to your countertop or kitchen table. The benefit of a mug hanger is that it's easy to move around at will, which makes it just a tad more renter-friendly than a wall-mounted mug rack. It's also one of the organization hacks that will free up more kitchen counter space. Both storage methods are charming and playful, but they can sometimes make it difficult to store a very large mug collection, since most mug racks don't come with more than five or ten hooks. Though, you can always use it to display your favorite or most commonly-used cups, and keep the rest tucked away elsewhere.