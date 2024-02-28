The Clever Way To Store Your Water Bottle Collection In The Pantry

From the day you discovered that failure to drink enough water could cause kidney damage, you decided to always have water with you wherever you go. Now, you've bought so many reusable water bottles for yourself and all of your family members that there doesn't seem to be enough space to store them in your pantry. Guess what? You're not alone. Water bottles are among the most challenging items to store for many people.

They come in many different shapes and sizes; some are too long to store upright in the pantry, and others are too bulky to fit in an already tightly packed cupboard shelf. The solution? An over-the-door pantry organizer. Not only do these vertical organizers provide storage for your water bottles, but they also offer an instant way to double your pantry space. That means you also get extra room to store other kitchen essentials, including spices, canned foods, and even snacks.

But before you start packing your bottles onto this clever storage solution, first search through your entire house and gather all the reusable bottles. Throw away the pieces that are in bad condition and donate the ones you can. Now, sort the remaining bottles into categories such as the long ones, the wider ones, the ones with handles, and so on. With your bottles categorized, you can go ahead and place them one by one in an orderly manner onto the over-the-door organizer.