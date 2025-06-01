The Drinkware Collection You Should Consider Paring Down
Cabinets stuffed with drinkware can be comforting in some ways: Glasses, cups, and mugs are plentiful for parties, and washing up can be prolonged another day or two. However, at some point, "plenty" becomes "just too much," especially when it comes to coffee mugs. It happens quickly, with a vacation mug souvenir, a humorous birthday gift, a few thrift-store finds, or promotional mugs for special events. Or maybe you just stumble across a bright, splashy mug that gives you the feel-goods. But over time, those novelty or mismatched mugs can morph into a chaotic, cluttered collection that crowds your kitchen cabinets.
It's hard to let go when paring down a mug collection, especially if there's a memory attached to the vessel. But once it's out of sight, it's likely out of mind, as the saying goes. Decluttering with intention starts by asking yourself: How many mugs do I realistically use per week? The answer could be as few as two cups per person per week, since favorites often get rinsed and used over and over. Try setting coffee-mug limits based on daily habits, plus a few extras for guests.
It helps to establish specific criteria for mugs exiting your kitchen. Two simple questions could jumpstart the decision-making: Does that item (in this case, a coffee mug) bring you joy, and is it a practical choice for everyday use? Then there are the mugs you may love, but they're chipped or worn. If that's the case, no worries — give them second lives in creative ways.
Repurpose with considerate intention
After culling your mug collection, it's easy to repurpose those that didn't make the cut. Some can even find practical use in other parts of your home. Smaller mugs are ideal containers for organizing office, bathroom, or craft spaces: Holding pens, scissors, paintbrushes, coloring pens, rulers, makeup brushes, toothbrushes, and small tools. Colorful mugs with artful designs work well for casual gift-giving, packing them with small packets of hot chocolate, specialty teas, chocolate squares, jelly beans, or spices.
Planting fresh herbs in coffee mugs is both practical and regenerative, perching prettily on windowsills and providing little pinches of aromatic flavor when cooking. These also make thoughtful, low-cost gifts that keep on giving. Be sure to create small drainage holes in the bottom using a nail or drill. Once-loved coffee mugs with chips or cracks can be reborn as attractive pieces of art; Just smash them into smaller pieces to create mosaics, collages, and tabletop surfaces.
For especially sentimental or valuable mugs, such as vintage teacups or English bone china, consider a dedicated display shelf outside the cabinet. The same goes for other interesting mug collections, as long as they carry some kind of connecting theme. Beyond all this, there's the option of gifting excess mugs to nursing homes, community shelters, or local thrift stores. After all, one person's trash is another person's treasure, and you'll be supporting good causes. Check out our separate Tasting Table article to find more brilliant uses for old coffee mugs.