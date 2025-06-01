The Drinkware Collection You Should Consider Paring Down

Cabinets stuffed with drinkware can be comforting in some ways: Glasses, cups, and mugs are plentiful for parties, and washing up can be prolonged another day or two. However, at some point, "plenty" becomes "just too much," especially when it comes to coffee mugs. It happens quickly, with a vacation mug souvenir, a humorous birthday gift, a few thrift-store finds, or promotional mugs for special events. Or maybe you just stumble across a bright, splashy mug that gives you the feel-goods. But over time, those novelty or mismatched mugs can morph into a chaotic, cluttered collection that crowds your kitchen cabinets.

It's hard to let go when paring down a mug collection, especially if there's a memory attached to the vessel. But once it's out of sight, it's likely out of mind, as the saying goes. Decluttering with intention starts by asking yourself: How many mugs do I realistically use per week? The answer could be as few as two cups per person per week, since favorites often get rinsed and used over and over. Try setting coffee-mug limits based on daily habits, plus a few extras for guests.

It helps to establish specific criteria for mugs exiting your kitchen. Two simple questions could jumpstart the decision-making: Does that item (in this case, a coffee mug) bring you joy, and is it a practical choice for everyday use? Then there are the mugs you may love, but they're chipped or worn. If that's the case, no worries — give them second lives in creative ways.