The Tell-Tale Signs You Need A New Cast Iron Skillet

Luckily, with the right approach, cast iron pans are easier to care for than you may have heard. Even a pan that's covered in rust or black residue can be brought back to working condition, as long as it doesn't have any structural defects. All you need is oil, a hot oven, and a bit of elbow grease.

The black flecks are nothing to worry about; they're just built-up seasoning that will subside in time. However, if you have a rusty pan, your first step is to scour off the oxidation with a metal pad and some soapy water. Lodge makes a rubber rust eraser that can also help you with this task. While you're doing this, you can start pre-heating your oven. You'll want it at 450-500 degrees Fahrenheit to reseason it.

Next, pour a little cooking oil onto the pan and use a paper towel to work it into the surface, both inside and out. Polyunsaturated fats like grapeseed and sunflower oils are ideal choices for this since they'll provide lasting protection along with neutral flavors that won't affect your food. Finally, place your pan in the hot oven upside down on the top rack with a drip pan beneath it, and bake it for about an hour. Allow it to cool gradually, and this workhorse of a pan should last for years — or even decades — to come.