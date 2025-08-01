How To Eliminate Kitchen Utensil Clutter Like Martha Stewart Does At Home

Having a cluttered kitchen is no fun. Not only can a disorganized space lead to stress, but it will make cooking harder, as you can't find the tools you need when you need them. Luckily, celebrity chef Martha Stewart has you covered with tips on how to organize your kitchen, including advice on how to efficiently sort and store utensils rather than letting them clutter up your drawers. You don't need any kind of special organizer; all you need are your utensils and some vintage crocks.

The first step is to sort your utensils. Pull out utensils from each location you currently have them in and organize them by use; for instance, put your wooden spoons together separate from your whisks, metal spatulas, etc. Then, you'll want to look through all the utensils and identify any you don't need, whether it be because they're old and breaking down or simply because you've ended up with too many. It can be tempting to hold onto worn-down utensils "just in case," but your kitchen organization will suffer if you have a bunch of unnecessary or useless tools. Throw out anything that's damaged or that you won't realistically use for cooking. For instance, if you're the only main cook in your house, you probably don't need more than a couple wooden spoons. Donate them or reuse them, such as repurposing wooden spoons for the garden.