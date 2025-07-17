The Cooking Staple Martha Stewart Always Keeps Handy On Her Kitchen Countertops

Organizing your kitchen can be a struggle. Dishes pile up, food ends up in strange places (especially if you have roommates or kids), and you never seem to have the tool you need when you need it. Luckily, cooking experts like Martha Stewart have helpful tips when it comes to keeping your kitchen organized. For instance, there's one kitchen implement that Stewart always keeps out and available on her countertop: the cutting board.

As noted on her website, Stewart uses a large commercial cutting board and keeps it out at all times rather than taking it in and out of the drawer as needed. This means that at any given moment, she can dice up food without having to worry about locating the board. In addition, the cutting board makes for a convenient place to put a hot pot or pan. Putting a hot pot directly on a countertop can damage the surface, especially if you have high-maintenance marble countertops like Stewart does. In extreme cases, putting a hot pot on marble can crack the surface. This is easily avoided by putting it on the cutting board instead.