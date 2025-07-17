The Cooking Staple Martha Stewart Always Keeps Handy On Her Kitchen Countertops
Organizing your kitchen can be a struggle. Dishes pile up, food ends up in strange places (especially if you have roommates or kids), and you never seem to have the tool you need when you need it. Luckily, cooking experts like Martha Stewart have helpful tips when it comes to keeping your kitchen organized. For instance, there's one kitchen implement that Stewart always keeps out and available on her countertop: the cutting board.
As noted on her website, Stewart uses a large commercial cutting board and keeps it out at all times rather than taking it in and out of the drawer as needed. This means that at any given moment, she can dice up food without having to worry about locating the board. In addition, the cutting board makes for a convenient place to put a hot pot or pan. Putting a hot pot directly on a countertop can damage the surface, especially if you have high-maintenance marble countertops like Stewart does. In extreme cases, putting a hot pot on marble can crack the surface. This is easily avoided by putting it on the cutting board instead.
The best kind of cutting board to keep on your countertop (and how to care for it)
When it comes to the best cutting board to use, opinions vary. Stewart uses a commercial cutting board, which is good thanks to its durability and size; you don't want to replace your board constantly, and if you want to place large pots on it, you need a sufficiently large board. When it comes to durability, many people recommend wood, especially end-grain maple. These boards will last years if properly oiled and seasoned, and lots of brands sell lots of different varieties at different price points. If you want convenience, take a note from commercial chefs and get a rubber cutting board, which is expensive but doesn't wear down your knife as much and only requires a quick wash rather than more intensive care.
No matter what board you get, it's also important to make sure it won't slip around. While some boards, such as rubber ones, are heavy enough to stay put on their own, others will benefit from a nonskid pad. After all, having your board slide out from under you while wielding a knife can create a pretty significant safety hazard. While a proper nonstick pad is your best option in the long haul, you can also prevent your cutting board from slipping with paper towels if you're in a pinch and haven't picked one up yet.