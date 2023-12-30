The Pros And Cons Of Rubber Cutting Boards

Wood and plastic cutting boards have enjoyed the limelight for some time, but rubber cutting boards could be the secret kitchen accessory you've been waiting for. Certainly one of the best features of rubber cutting boards is how easy they are on your knives. A good knife is an investment and, while you can sharpen them, that costs money and the knife will eventually need to be replaced if you're constantly whittling it down. Plastic cutting boards offer a lot of resistance to your knives, which wears them down over time. Rubber boards are quite soft and won't cause nearly as much damage, with the added benefit of not splintering off into microplastics.

Another big selling point for rubber cutting boards is that they are nonporous. This means they are super easy to clean since nothing gets trapped inside the board itself. Wood cutting boards are very porous and require a lot of maintenance to keep them up to par. Rubber cutting boards are much more hands-off. No need to coat it in oil and no stress about bacteria growing on it so long as you wash it when you're done. A downside of having such a luxury kitchen accessory is, of course, the price. Rubber cutting boards are very handy to have around but, like all good things in life, that doesn't come cheap. A low-quality rubber cutting board will cost you $60, and the price easily climbs up from there.