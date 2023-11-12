The Best Way To Clean Plastic Cutting Boards And Remove Stains

Plastic cutting boards are great as an affordable option for this kitchen necessity, but they aren't without their drawbacks. All cutting boards need to be cleaned regularly, but plastic cutting boards in particular are known for the big cuts and gashes left behind; those can be breeding grounds for nasty bacteria. Luckily, cleaning your board regularly not only prevents that potentially dangerous buildup but also gets rid of any stains.

The simplest way to clean your plastic cutting board is to wash it in the dishwasher if it's safe to do so. But regularly washing a plastic cutting board in the dishwasher can cause it to warp. To increase the lifespan of your cutting board, it's better if you clean it by hand.

If the board has gotten really dirty, with a significant amount of stains and a questionable level of sanitation, use bleach. Mix one teaspoon with four cups of water. Now take a sponge and scrub the cutting board using your diluted bleach cleaning solution. The dilution might make it okay for you to use your bare hands but you should wear gloves to keep from getting bleach on your skin and avoid irritation. When you're done scrubbing, rinse it off with water and allow it to dry before using it again.