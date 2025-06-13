The Paper Towel Hack That Stops Your Cutting Boards From Sliding Around

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A sliding cutting board is one of those kitchen annoyances that you don't think much about — until you're mid-prep with a sharp knife and a wobbly surface. Whether you're carefully trying to dice vegetables to the just-right size or carving meat, a board that shifts under pressure increases your chances of uneven cuts, nicked fingers, and stress while cooking (which no one wants). The issue usually comes down to smooth countertops — think granite, quartz, or laminate — and boards without grip. While some newer cutting boards come with rubber feet (like this non-slip board from Amazon) or textured undersides, plenty don't. And even if yours does, a slick counter or a bit of moisture can still cause it to slide around.

Luckily, there's a dead-simple fix that doesn't require a trip to the store or any kind of gadget: A paper towel and a splash of water. This classic kitchen trick is one of our favorite tips and tricks for using a cutting board and it has been quietly passed around for decades; once you use it, you won't want to prep without it. It's fast, extremely inexpensive, and instantly effective — basically the holy trinity of kitchen hacks.