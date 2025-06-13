The Paper Towel Hack That Stops Your Cutting Boards From Sliding Around
A sliding cutting board is one of those kitchen annoyances that you don't think much about — until you're mid-prep with a sharp knife and a wobbly surface. Whether you're carefully trying to dice vegetables to the just-right size or carving meat, a board that shifts under pressure increases your chances of uneven cuts, nicked fingers, and stress while cooking (which no one wants). The issue usually comes down to smooth countertops — think granite, quartz, or laminate — and boards without grip. While some newer cutting boards come with rubber feet (like this non-slip board from Amazon) or textured undersides, plenty don't. And even if yours does, a slick counter or a bit of moisture can still cause it to slide around.
Luckily, there's a dead-simple fix that doesn't require a trip to the store or any kind of gadget: A paper towel and a splash of water. This classic kitchen trick is one of our favorite tips and tricks for using a cutting board and it has been quietly passed around for decades; once you use it, you won't want to prep without it. It's fast, extremely inexpensive, and instantly effective — basically the holy trinity of kitchen hacks.
Damp paper towel stops your cutting board slipping
Run a regular paper towel under the faucet for a second, then wring it out until it's just barely damp — wet enough to grip but not so soaked that water leaks onto your counter. Flatten the towel directly onto your work surface, then set your cutting board on top. The moisture creates friction between the paper towel and both surfaces, anchoring your board securely in place.
This hack works on nearly any surface — wood, stainless steel, marble — and with just about any type of cutting board, from lightweight plastic to heavy wood blocks, like this Acacia board from Amazon. It's especially helpful if you're prepping on a baking sheet or silicone mat that doesn't offer much natural grip.
If you need an extra jolt of stability, fold the paper towel once or twice to increase its cushion. The added thickness creates even more resistance to slipping, which can be useful when you're working with large or heavy ingredients that require more pressure.