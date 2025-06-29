Consider The Upkeep Before Committing To Marble Countertops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If marble countertops are a must-have item on your kitchen renovation moodboard, we can't blame you. With the stone boosting the look and ambience of any kitchen, our eyes (and hearts) are naturally drawn to the elegant design. Before you start deciding on whether you want your white marble to have gray or brown etches, though, just know that the countertop material isn't the easiest thing to take care of.

Marble is one of the most popular kitchen countertop materials for several good reasons. The natural stone's unique, luxurious look is a selling point for homes, and it can last ages if you put in the work — and it's a lot of work. Although installing marble countertops is key to designing a kitchen that doesn't look dated down the line, you'll only reap that benefit if you stay on top of the constant cleaning the material requires. The stone is porous, so any stains or spills can easily become a permanent part of the marble's colored design if not cleaned up right away.

Anything from spilled tea to splashes of gravy can stain marble countertops, but be especially wary of acidic ingredients like lemon juice, tomato sauce, or coffee. Acid works away at the stone, leaving the lustrous material with matte, muddy spots. Along with food, keep sharp objects and hot pots and pans away from your marble countertop. The soft stone scratches easily and can develop discoloration and cracks when exposed to high temperatures.