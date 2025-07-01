Don't Throw Out That Old Wooden Spoon — Repurpose It In Your Garden

Wooden spoons aren't just for labeling — they're helpful for planting as well. As planting tools, old wooden spoons are a gardener's secret weapon. The narrow handle is perfect for creating uniform planting holes. Just mark 1-inch measurements along the handle with a permanent marker, and you've got a built-in guide for seed depth. Whether you're starting herbs in a container or putting in rows of vegetables, you'll get cleaner spacing and more confident planting.

Flip it over and you've got a ready-made garden tool for poking seed holes in soil. You can even mark the handle with a permanent marker in one-inch increments to measure planting depth with accuracy, making it easier to follow the spacing guidelines on seed packets. The rounded end is gentle enough for delicate seedlings, while the sturdy handle gives you control when prepping soil in containers or garden beds.

For small-space gardeners or anyone starting seeds indoors, wooden spoons can also double as seed-starting trays (you can also save your empty takeout containers to start seeds in). Just line each spoon bowl with a bit of compostable liner or paper, fill with potting soil, and plant a single seed. Once sprouted, the whole setup can be transferred to the garden with minimal disruption to the roots. It's a simple way to get more life out of your old kitchen tools — and a reminder that the best garden helpers aren't always found in the gardening aisle. You can also repurpose an old muffin tin to help space out your plants.