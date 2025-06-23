Your Old Muffin Tin Is The Perfect Gardening Tool. Here's Why

If your muffin tin has seen better baking days, don't toss it — embrace a creative way to upcycle your kitchenware outside. That beat-up pan that used to host your snickerdoodle crumb muffins can double as a clever gardening tool that makes planting easier, neater, and more consistent. Muffin tins are just one of the many everyday kitchen tools that double as garden gear, and they're surprisingly effective for spacing out seeds in soil, helping you avoid the dreaded clumps and overcrowding that can ruin a garden bed before it even gets going.

To use the tin, just press it into prepared soil to leave a neat grid of evenly spaced impressions. Then drop seeds into each divot, following the depth instructions on the packet, covering with soil, and watering as usual. The uniform spacing helps ensure each seed gets the room and resources it needs to thrive, and it's much faster than eyeballing rows or measuring by hand.

Depending on what you're planting, you can adapt the spacing — use every other hole or every third one for larger plants, or fill each indentation if you're sowing small herbs or flowers. Smaller tins are perfect for tighter garden spots or containers, while larger ones work better for sprawling garden beds.