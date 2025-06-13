13 Everyday Kitchen Tools That Double As Garden Gear

There are two types of people in the world — those with an organized Tupperware cabinet that features neatly packed, labeled containers and measuring tools, and those with one that resembles the chaotic scene from "Game of Thrones" where Hodor holds the door closed with all his might to keep the undead from breaking out. If you're the latter, there's a good chance that you have a stack of unwanted, mismatched measuring cups piled away that could be put to better use in the garden.

Measuring cups make great mini planters, whether for seedlings to transplant into the garden once they're big enough or to use as small potted plants for a rustic outdoor setting. When using measuring cups for planters, make sure to drill a few small holes in the bottom of the cup to allow for water to drain. Then, drop in a few small stones before adding the soil so that the drainage holes don't get clogged. If you're using plastic measuring cups, instead of using a drill to make the drainage holes, you can use a soldering iron.

You can also use old measuring cups for weed killer or herbicide. You'll be able to measure exactly how much you need — just make sure you follow the amounts as indicated on the packaging. Remember to label them clearly and store them in the right place so that they don't find their way back into the kitchen.