13 Everyday Kitchen Tools That Double As Garden Gear
If you're gearing up to garden, you don't need to head to the garden center or spend a ton of money on fancy tools from the hardware store. Your kitchen may be hiding a stash of surprisingly effective gear just waiting for a second life outdoors. From muffin tins that make seed spacing a breeze to tongs that help with transplanting, many everyday kitchen items can help you kickstart your green thumb.
It's not only about saving money, but saving the planet as well. By repurposing old kitchen tools, you can reduce waste and keep useful items out of landfills. Whether you're short on space, love a bit of DIY, or just enjoy getting creative, repurposing kitchen items in the garden is oddly satisfying. Plus, it's proof that you don't need a shed full of special tools to keep your garden thriving — just a fresh perspective on what you already have on hand. Here are some simple ideas to get you started.
Measuring cups
There are two types of people in the world — those with an organized Tupperware cabinet that features neatly packed, labeled containers and measuring tools, and those with one that resembles the chaotic scene from "Game of Thrones" where Hodor holds the door closed with all his might to keep the undead from breaking out. If you're the latter, there's a good chance that you have a stack of unwanted, mismatched measuring cups piled away that could be put to better use in the garden.
Measuring cups make great mini planters, whether for seedlings to transplant into the garden once they're big enough or to use as small potted plants for a rustic outdoor setting. When using measuring cups for planters, make sure to drill a few small holes in the bottom of the cup to allow for water to drain. Then, drop in a few small stones before adding the soil so that the drainage holes don't get clogged. If you're using plastic measuring cups, instead of using a drill to make the drainage holes, you can use a soldering iron.
You can also use old measuring cups for weed killer or herbicide. You'll be able to measure exactly how much you need — just make sure you follow the amounts as indicated on the packaging. Remember to label them clearly and store them in the right place so that they don't find their way back into the kitchen.
Colanders
A colander is likely not the most complex tool in your kitchen cupboard, but it's certainly a handy one. While it's mostly used for draining water after cooking pasta or vegetables, if you look beyond the kitchen, you'll find that it's actually quite useful in the garden as well.
Before you consider throwing out that colander that's past its prime, it can be used to create a year-round hanging planter. First, take your old colander and give it a splash of color to match the rest of your garden, or let its bright color stand out, Next, take three flower pot hooks, or S-hooks (you can get these on Amazon), and place them in equal spaces around the top of the colander. Then, connect some chain or tie twine from each of the hooks and connect the three parts to one last hook that will sit above the colander.
Drop a few coffee filters into the colander and then some potting soil, add the seeds or plant you want, and then hang it in your garden. If you live in a really cold part of the U.S., you can simply move the plant into a sunny spot indoors. Another tip for old colanders is to use them for gently sifting soil, removing rocks, or even separating out old roots before planting anew.
Tongs
Tongs might be your go-to for flipping bacon or wrangling a rogue potato on a baking sheet, but they're surprisingly handy in the garden too — especially if you're dealing with prickly plants. If you have cacti and succulents growing in your garden, you can use tongs to prune them, which will help keep your hands injury-free.
Kitchen tongs are also great for moving prickly seedlings from the soil to transplant them to another area of your garden. While your hands might do the job, tongs will do so a bit more gently and keep the soil intact. You can also use these kitchen tools if you're looking to pick up debris or bits of litter that may have blown into your garden. While some people don't mind getting their hands a bit dirty, these tongs will make the task of reaching deep into your garden a bit more pleasant.
Knives
If you're the type of person who considers their kitchen knives an investment, you'll want to get as much life out of them as possible. A quality set of kitchen knives will generally last longer than the cheaper alternatives, but they do at some point need to be replaced. Instead of tossing them in the trash, try giving them a new lease on life in your garden.
You don't need a razor-sharp blade to prune and trim back vegetation in your garden. Instead of heading to your local garden center to buy a set of Japanese pruning knives, use your old kitchen knives instead. Snip off dead leaves, trim herbs like basil or mint, or prune soft woody plants with a small knife. If you're looking to tackle the weeds in a large bed, a bread knife can be a versatile tool, slicing through pesky weeds as easily as a warm loaf of bread.
Wooden spoons
The trusty wooden spoon is a kitchen staple; it can be used for stirring a delicious winter soup, mixing ingredients for a baked treat, or serving up fluffy mashed potatoes. These handy kitchen tools aren't designed to last forever, though, and when they are burnt accidentally on the stove or become discolored due to age or use, they often end up in the trash.
Consider using your old wooden spoon in the garden instead. It works wonders for mixing potting soil blends or aerating the soil in planter boxes. You don't need a fancy garden tool for either of these uses — the good old wooden spoon will do the job perfectly. The softer touch of the wood will be far more delicate on your plants than the sharp metal edge of a spade.
Another way to use old wooden spoons is as herb markers. Simply write the name of the plant on the inside of the spoon, stick the handle in the ground, and you'll know exactly what's what. If you're concerned about the spoon rotting because of constant contact with moisture, you can coat it with a varnish to extend its life. We'd suggest non-toxic or plant-based varnishes, like this one from Natural Earth.
Kitchen scissors
We call them kitchen scissors, but let's be honest, they're constantly being taken from the kitchen to cut open Amazon boxes, snip off rogue clothing tags, or trim bangs at 2 a.m. Either way, you can use kitchen shears for a variety of things, from cutting bacon to opening cereal boxes. When they reach the end of their life, don't toss them in the trash — give them a new home in the garden shed instead.
While they may no longer have the sharpness to cut through bone and thick meat, a decent pair of kitchen shears is perfect for pruning herbs, deadheading flowers, or harvesting leafy greens like lettuce or kale. Because they have slimmer blades than bulky garden shears, you'll be able to use them for a variety of delicate tasks.
You can also use them for general garden use, whether it's cutting twine, snipping open bird seed bags, removing small, tender stems, or opening potting soil bags. They're light, easy to grip, and probably already lurking in your kitchen drawer. Just make sure that you don't mix them up with your food-prep scissors — otherwise, you might add an unwanted taste to your meal.
Whisks
A whisk is a baker's best friend, used to whip up delicate omelets and light soufflés, and tame even the lumpiest pancake batter. Once it's past its prime, though, the whisk is often sentenced to the back of the kitchen cabinet or into the trash once a newer, better-looking replacement arrives. Hang on to the old one, though, as it can attract more birds to your garden.
You can take your old whisk and repurpose it into a bird feeder. Almost any type of kitchen whisk will do, and you won't even need wire or twine. You can simply use the loop at the end of the whisk to hang it upside-down on a tree. If you don't have a loop, you can either drill a hole in the handle and tie it up with twine, or wedge the handle firmly into the crook of two branches.
Once it's up, all you need to do is take a bird suet ball and place it inside the whisk, and you'll be welcoming birds into your garden in no time. You can buy suet balls from your local pet store or from Amazon.
Plastic containers
Hang on to your old takeout containers or stained Tupperware that need replacing — there are several ways to upcycle them. Your old plastic containers are likely lightweight, flexible, and strong enough to be used in a variety of ways in the garden. You can repurpose them as seed trays, mini planters, or for mixing potting soil — and not have to buy overpriced alternatives from the garden center.
As the container will retain water (as long as it's not cracked), they're especially great for moisture-loving plants when you aren't able to water them often. If you have a large Tupperware container with a lid, you can use it to store your potting soil for when you need it again — you won't have to worry about torn bags and can stack a few of them on top of each other.
Just remember, not all plastics are created equal, so aim to use only those that are food-safe or BPA-free. Containers marked with recycling codes #2, #4, and #5 are generally considered safe for gardening.
Muffin tins
This one is quite a handy kitchen tool upcycling tip — especially if you have muffin tins that have lost their non-stick coating, or if you've replaced some of your older tins. If you're a wannabe horticulturalist looking to perfectly space out flower, vegetable, or herb seeds in your garden, try using your muffin tin to evenly space spots in your soil. Just press the tin into the soil, drop the seeds in at the suggested depth, then cover with soil and water. If you have plants that need a lot of space, you can place them in every second or third hole, depending on what the seed packet advises for the measurement between each plant. Smaller muffin trays work well for herbs or flowers, while larger tins are better suited to plants that need a bit more space.
You can also use old muffin tins to separate your seeds in preparation for planting. Drop specific seeds into each of the cups and use the tin as a tray as you prepare the space. You'll be able to be far more precise than simply tearing open the packet, pouring, and hoping for the best.
Box graters
Let's face it — no one likes the look of a sad, rusted cheese grater. There's just nothing "grate" about it. However, it might have more life left in it than you think — and could be useful for more than just food prep. With a little creativity, a cheese grater can be repurposed as a handy feature in your garden.
If you're going for a rustic farmhouse look, you can use an old box grater as a herb stalk holder or as a flower planter. Mount it to a wall or fence by either screwing it in or using wire to create a hanging loop, them throw in some damp potting soil and plant the herbs or flowers. It'll be both functional and aesthetic.
Another great use for your old box grater is to repurpose it as a garden bird feeder. Either seal the bottom of it or mount it on a piece of wood, tie a piece of twine on top, drop in the bird seed, and hang it from a tree. The holes of the grater will allow the birds to easily get to the seed without it falling out. We'd suggest you first sand down any sharp edges of the grating holes to prevent any beak damage.
Ice cube trays
While you may have considered yourself the adventurous type for using your ice trays for more than just freezing water (enter: the Jell-O shot), they are quite useful for gardening aficionados as well. As these trays (especially the older ones) are mostly made out of plastic, over time they tend to chip or break as they go from freezing temperatures to being knocked on the counter or twisted to get the ice out. Instead of throwing them out rather, hang on to them for seed starting.
Seedling and ice cube trays have similar sizes and portions. Standard ice cube tray compartments are perfect for starting seedlings — all you need to do is add some potting soil, drop in the seed, cover it, water it, and wait. Once the seedling has developed and is strong enough to be moved to the garden, simply take out the block of soil, making sure to be gentle with the root system, and replant it. The trays can be used over and over again to replenish your garden beds. Silicone ice cube trays are just as effective.
Funnels
Your kitchen funnel may not be a tool you use too often, except when you need to decant sauces or place bulk dry goods, like rice and flour, into smaller containers. In these instances, they are handy and make the process fairly seamless and mess-free.
A funnel is another great item to repurpose as a planter in your garden. Simply take the old funnel and make sure it's clean, especially if you've used it to decant oil, and either mount it to a piece of wood or tie some twine around the top to create a hanging planter. Next, add in the potting soil and the plant, and you've got a new planter for your garden. The hole of the funnel is perfect for letting the water drain out.
If you're going for a rustic look in your garden, a metal funnel is a great option as it will rust over time and add to the overall aesthetic of the space. So, if you've got a rusty old funnel collecting dust in your kitchen or shed, don't toss it — give it a second life, and let it funnel some charm into your garden.
Old cutting boards
When your old wooden cutting board starts to show too many knife marks, becomes a bit stained, or cracks beyond a quick sanding fix, don't throw it away — try using it outside instead. They make sturdy platforms for trimming herbs and veggies fresh from the garden — no need to traipse back into the kitchen. Place the board next to the plant you're looking to harvest and you can do all the work right then and there.
If you're worried about your knees getting dirty, use it as a kneeling board when you're planting, weeding, or just tending to your plants. If you drill a hole into the handle, if it doesn't already have one, and use some twine, you can conveniently hang it in your shed or garage.
You can also repurpose them as a spot to store your small garden tools. All you need to do is find an old wooden bucket, saw it in half, secure it to the wooden cutting board, and paint it. You can mount the board and have your tools in one place for when you need them again. As you can see, a cutting board is surprisingly versatile — as long as you have a little bit of imagination.