15 Reasons You Should Be Using Kitchen Shears More Often

Kitchen shears are often an overlooked and under-appreciated tool in the kitchen. Ask any chef about their must-have items and almost all would include a strong, high-quality pair of kitchen shears on their list. While chef's knives are often included in those lists, too, and believe us, they're very important, knowing when it's the right time to put the knife down and opt for shears can save you a lot of time and hassle in the kitchen.

Kitchen shears make simple tasks like finely snipping herbs or breaking down poultry and seafood easier, and they can be a safer approach to tackling certain foods. Since your knives can slip when tackling slippery foods like canned tomatoes or raw chicken, kitchen shears are a great alternative in those situations. And even if you have a pair sitting in your drawer or knife block set, odds are, they aren't living up to their potential. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or are new to the kitchen, there are a number of reasons you should be reaching for this kitchen tool more often.