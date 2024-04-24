One Simple Ingredient Addition Creates Softer And Fluffier Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are incredibly simple to make: boil some potatoes, and mash the softened spuds until they turn into a creamy paste. Then, stir in as much butter and cream as you can spare, and you should be good to go — or is there a better way?

If you regularly cook this classic dish, you've likely encountered some common problems. For example, instead of achieving a buttery-soft, silken texture, you might end up with a gummy and lumpy mash. Fortunately, there's a surprisingly simple fix that requires just one additional ingredient: ice cold water. All you need to do is soak your peeled potatoes in the super cold water for at least an hour before cooking them.

It sounds simple, but there's a scientific reason this trick works — it targets the excess starch released by the potatoes when peeled, which is the main culprit behind gummy potatoes. By rinsing it away, your odds of producing a platter of mashed potatoes with just the right texture go way up.