Add A Decadent Twist To Mashed Potatoes With Ghee

From home kitchens and casual diners to fancy restaurants, it's not difficult to find a trusty side dish of delicious mashed potatoes. After all, we're talking about a mealtime staple that has stolen hearts for generations. Much like most classic dishes, you probably already have a set-in-stone way of making it — but how about adding a small switch-up that could make all the difference?

In the case of mashed potatoes, simply substituting butter with ghee can give the dish a luscious texture and deeply enriched flavor. Cooking with ghee, a type of clarified butter with a toasted, nutty taste and caramel-like aroma, first originated in India. When added to mashed potatoes, ghee infuses them with those captivating flavor notes, bringing an unexpected complexity to their usual mild nature. Texture-wise, ghee is incredibly soft and creamy. It blends seamlessly into mashed potatoes, creating a velvety smooth consistency that melts like a dream onto your taste buds. Additionally, ghee is relatively low in lactose and casein (a milk protein), which makes it a more suitable choice than butter for those who are lactose-intolerant.