Exactly How Much Booze You Should Put In Jello Shots

Bartending is alchemy, and there's a science behind the sip — a sentiment that also applies to jello shots. These jiggly beauties might be just gelatin and alcohol plus maybe a drop of fruit juice, but as in any successful formula, measurements matter.

Jello shots can be a thrifty way to use up the final dregs of bottles on your bar cart that have been open for a long time and are past their prime. Similarly, jello shots can be an affordable party pleaser, as the sweet flavor and playful texture easily mask budget-friendly, bottom-shelf liquor. Although, too much of a good thing can be a bad thing, and the most important element in making memorable (in a good way) jello shots is nailing the proportions.

A standard recipe with a three-ounce package of jello powder needs 16 ounces of liquid total. 4–5 ounces of vodka and 11 to 12 ounces of water yields approachable jello shots. This also translates as 1 ½ cups of water and a scant ½ cup of booze. But, feel free to use these guidelines as a jumping-off point to make your jello shots as strong or as weak as you like. Our pistachio amaretto jello shots, for instance, lean slightly stronger with 6 ounces of liquor and 10 ounces of milk/water mixer. Just take care not to overdo it on the spike.