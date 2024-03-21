The Amount Of Shots You'd Need To Drink To Equal A Single Glass Of Wine

From young professionals sipping espresso martinis to starving artists sharing a box of wine or contractors cracking a Coors after a day on the job site, it's different strokes for different folks, and everyone has a unique drink of choice. When you swing by your favorite local dive for a nightcap, maybe you've wondered whether the shot you just ordered and your friend's glass of house wine pack the same punch. Allow us to quench your curiosity.

A "standard drink" refers to 14 grams of pure ethanol alcohol. By these parameters, a 1.5-ounce shot (40% ABV) equals a 5-ounce glass of wine (12% ABV), and is the equivalent of a 12-ounce mug of 5% beer. Unless the bartender is using a jigger to measure every individual shot (not likely), shots are going to be an eyeballed pour within the confines of the glass. Sizes vary depending on which glasses are used, but in the U.S., the average shot glass holds 1.25 to 1.5 ounces. If you order a double shot, the bartender typically serves that in a rocks glass and the pour is closer to 3 or 4 ounces of liquor.

Shots tend to be more consistent, with all the liquors in the back-bar well clocking in at 40% ABV. It's common for restaurants to use 5 or 6-ounce wine glasses, but that's not universal. Beyond glass size, several other variables can also affect fluid volume consistency.