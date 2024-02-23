The Total Amount Of Beers You'd Have To Drink To Equal A Shot

All alcohol is not created equally, and if you are going out to a happy hour with your coworkers or to a bar with friends, it is important to have a grasp on how it can affect you. When it comes to beer versus shots of alcohol, it is not a one-equals-one equation. A shot of hard alcohol like whiskey, vodka, or tequila is going to hit most people harder than sipping on a glass of beer. That's because a 12-ounce mug of beer with 5% Alcohol By Volume (ABV) is about as much as one small shot or 1.5 ounces of a distilled spirit where the ABV is 40% or 80 proof.

Beer is typically a lower-alcohol option, and it has an ABV range that is dependent on the type of beer you are chugging. Light beer has a general ABV range of between 4% and 5%, but regular beer and craft beers are typically higher, topping off at up to 10% ABV. However, the percentage of alcohol, while very important, is not all you should consider when imbibing responsibly.