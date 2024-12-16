Here's How Many Shots You Can Get Out Of A 750mL Liquor Bottle

"Is it beer before liquor, or liquor before beer?" you ask as the barman slides you your Rolling Rock and well whiskey. "How many shots equals one glass of wine?" you might ask, tallying up the retroactive rap sheet the morning after an eventful night out. When questions like these arise, sippers of distinction can be fairly certain that memories are about to be made (and just as swiftly forgotten). But, wondering "how many shots can you get out of a 750mL liquor bottle" is an exercise in thrift and proactivity — and we raise our proverbial glass to your penchant for preparedness.

In the industry, 1 ½ ounces is the standard size for a shot of straight liquor. (It's worth noting that this varies depending on the country in which you happen to be imbibing; standard shots are roughly one ounce in the U.K. and two ounces in Italy). In the U.S., 1 ½ ounces of full-proof 40% ABV liquor satisfies the potency requirements for a standard drink: 14 grams of pure ethanol alcohol.

1 ½ ounces is the equivalent of 44mL. So, a 750mL bottle divided by 44mL portion sizes comes out to roughly 17 shots per bottle. For entertaining, keep your party size (and vibe) in mind to know whether one bottle will be enough to pour everyone a celebratory toast, or whether guests might be ripping a few more shots throughout the night.

