Beer Before Liquor: The Drinking Myth You Have To Stop Believing

"Beer before liquor, never been sicker. Liquor before beer, you're in the clear." It's a famous (or perhaps infamous) rule. Anthony Bourdain broke it with Marcus Samuelsson in one episode of "No Reservations." Maybe you've broken it yourself and spent the next morning impressing it into your brain with the studious fervor of a Rhodes scholar. But is there any merit to this age-old adage? Turns out, the answer is probably "no."

Party people have been trying to outsmart their own metabolisms for generations. But how exactly does the body metabolize alcohol? When you start drinking, the liver starts producing enzymes to break down the alcohol, and the higher the ABV you start with, the more enzymes your liver will start churning out right out of the gate. In other words, "easing into the night" might actually be a bad idea.

Picture it like a fistfight: If you take two really hard blows on the chin, but the rest of the punches land soft, you can recover from those first heavy hits without too much of a problem. Conversely, if the punches just get harder and harder, chances are you're going to lose, and it's going to hurt. It's the same deal with how your liver detoxifies the body.

This, however, does not mean the "beer before liquor" rule is valid. Some people metabolize alcohol faster than others for a variety of factors, the least among them being whether they drank that tequila shot before or after the Pacifico.