This Versatile Japanese Knife Is One Of The Only Gardening Tools You'll Ever Need
If you're not familiar with the Japanese hori hori knife, it may be surprising to learn how useful this little tool really is in your garden. Despite the name, hori hori knives were never designed for or intended to be used in kitchens or for food, unlike these kitchen items you can repurpose in your garden. "Hori" is the Japanese word for "to dig," so the name doubles down on its intended function.
Even though it looks like a small dagger, the knife's design is incredibly well suited for gardening. The pointed end can dig and cut into even hardened clay soil. Its concave blade functions like a trowel to make digging easier. And the serrated side is perfect for cutting through tough roots and stalks. Many modern versions of the hori hori also include a ruler for measuring soil depth like this Perwin model on Amazon, and even a forked tip for weeding, like this one from Fiskars.
If you garden regularly, you probably have several tools like a trowel, pruning shears, a weeding tool, a garden edger and more to handle most tasks. The hori hori has proven itself to be a favorite among gardeners because it can replace all of these. The convenience of not having to keep track of everything can't be overstated. Even experienced gardeners mess up sometimes, so if a hori hori can help you avoid some common gardening mistakes, it's worth having.
What makes a good hori hori
Whether you have a large garden space to work with or you're doing urban gardening with balcony planters, a good hori hori can serve you well for a long time. That said, it's worth looking for one with the best features. Even though these knives aren't typically expensive, there's no sense investing in one unless you get a good quality tool.
Look for a blade that's corrosion resistant. Some blades are made of carbon steel, but you should invest in stainless steel instead. This will last longer, but you'll still want to keep it as clean and dry as you can when not in use.
Another key feature to look for is a knife with a full tang; that's the part of the blade hidden in the handle. The hori hori, like blades from the best Japanese kitchen knife brands, can be made with a full tang, a partial tang or what's known as a rat tail. Rat tail tang is just a small tab of metal that is fixed into the handle and offers the weakest hold. Partial tang will extend deeper into the handle, and a full tang extends all the way up the handle offering the most strength and support. Make sure you get a good sheath or holder for your hori hori, and it's always good to use gloves as well, just in case. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just getting into it, a hori hori will definitely earn its spot in your gardening belt.