This Versatile Japanese Knife Is One Of The Only Gardening Tools You'll Ever Need

If you're not familiar with the Japanese hori hori knife, it may be surprising to learn how useful this little tool really is in your garden. Despite the name, hori hori knives were never designed for or intended to be used in kitchens or for food, unlike these kitchen items you can repurpose in your garden. "Hori" is the Japanese word for "to dig," so the name doubles down on its intended function.

Even though it looks like a small dagger, the knife's design is incredibly well suited for gardening. The pointed end can dig and cut into even hardened clay soil. Its concave blade functions like a trowel to make digging easier. And the serrated side is perfect for cutting through tough roots and stalks. Many modern versions of the hori hori also include a ruler for measuring soil depth like this Perwin model on Amazon, and even a forked tip for weeding, like this one from Fiskars.

If you garden regularly, you probably have several tools like a trowel, pruning shears, a weeding tool, a garden edger and more to handle most tasks. The hori hori has proven itself to be a favorite among gardeners because it can replace all of these. The convenience of not having to keep track of everything can't be overstated. Even experienced gardeners mess up sometimes, so if a hori hori can help you avoid some common gardening mistakes, it's worth having.