12 Best Japanese Knife Brands

Every cook needs at least one good knife in their kitchen, preferably more. Most culinary creations can be enhanced with a high-quality blade, allowing you to craft the perfect dish. From chopping vegetables to deboning duck to filleting fish, various types of knives enable home cooks and professional chefs to orchestrate a number of recipes that require proper tools and technique. Japanese knives are specialized knives known for their sharpness and precision, as well as craftsmanship, which is often compared to a skilled art.

We consulted with Chef Goku, owner and operator of The Chef Dojo, and Michael Behn, owner of Moshi Moshi Knife Sharpening, to help us determine the best Japanese knife brands for your kitchen, what makes them special, and why you may want them. First and foremost, Chef Goku tells us, the optimal knife for your kitchen depends on its purpose and the task it's most suitable for. Once you've determined that, sharpness, edge retention, and durability of the blade are other major factors to consider.

Behn feels the most important part of finding the right knife is the blade and the sharpening that shapes it. "Sharpness is the main factor for enjoying any knife," he says. "How it's ground is very important, as well; you want something nice and thin behind the edge."