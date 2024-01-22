Snickerdoodle Crumb Muffins Recipe

We've probably all eaten a snickerdoodle cookie; that classic combination of cinnamon, sugar, and soft cookie dough is hard not to like. While cookies are great and all, it's always fun to switch things up. So, why not turn those snickerdoodles into muffins? This recipe by Jessica Morone is simple yet satisfying, and best of all, you'll have warm, homemade muffins on your table in less than 45 minutes.

Morone's recipe incorporates all the familiar snickerdoodle flavors, plus a few tasty twists. "The special ingredient in these muffins is maple syrup. It adds a hint of maple for a delicious twist on a classic flavor," she says. These muffins are also topped with a sweet crumble — the kind you'd find gracing the top of a coffee cake — for added texture and decadence. "These make a great breakfast or morning snack. They could also be a dessert," Morone notes. "You can eat them how they are, or cut them in half and put some Nutella or peanut butter on them." You don't have to tell us twice!