Starting Seeds? Don't Throw Out Your Takeout Containers

Cardboard containers like those used for Chinese or Thai takeout are great for starter seeds, as they have a waxy coating that helps to retain moisture. This is great for seeds, but not for reheating Chinese takeout in the container, as the moisture makes the box soggy. Because this coating helps to hold warmth in the container, it's perfect for seed germination.

Simply open the flaps of your cardboard box so that your seeds will get the proper amount of sunlight. Then, poke some holes in the base so excess water can easily drain out. Fill the container with starter seed soil and plant your seeds. Along the same lines, paper coffee cups are also a great option, especially for plants with longer root systems like dill, asparagus, radishes, parsley, fennel, and sage.

Pizza cardboard boxes are also great for starter seeds. The shallow depth allows warmth from the sun to penetrate the soil easily — but you will need to keep an eye on moisture, as the heat can dry out the soil faster. Poke a few drainage holes in the bottom of the box before spooning your potting soil into the box. Then, poke some more holes in the soil or carve troughs along the length before sowing your seeds into them. Cover gently with the soil and moisten. Plants with shallow root systems — like mint, rosemary, thyme, oregano, and basil — would do well in this type of starter seed container. In the veggie lineup, try lettuce, chives, spinach, and shallots in a shallow box.