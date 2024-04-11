Think Twice Before You Reheat Chinese Leftovers In The Containers

Takeout dinners are like manna from heaven at the end of a long, stressful day. Ditto for a nice, relaxing, sit-down restaurant meal. You appreciate the hard work and expertise of the chef preparing your meal, eternally grateful it's not you laboring over a hot oven or skillet. When that pickup order or packaged leftovers come from a Chinese restaurant, you're also happy for the cute little boxy container with a convenient handle for transporting from vehicle to fridge to microwave.

But hold on, can you actually zap that kung pao chicken, chow mein, or shrimp-fried rice with electromagnetic microwaves? The answer is likely yes for the food itself, but a pretty definite no for the containers. First of all, take a second look at the handle that graciously facilitated the journey from the Chinese restaurant to your kitchen domain. Either the entire handle or its fasteners are often crafted from metal, leading to those dreaded sparks that can damage your microwave oven.

If that weren't enough for caution, consider the construction of the container, which is typically cardboard or paperboard for Chinese takeout boxes. To keep that cardboard from getting soggy due to the food's heat and moisture, there's a good chance the container has been waterproofed with a coat of plastic or other potentially harmful chemicals. When those coatings get heated in a microwave, they can infuse that delicious food with undesirable chemicals. As terrifying as that may sound, there are simple ways to avoid that fate.