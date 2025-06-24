14 Best Food Storage Containers, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food waste is a problem that's so large, the numbers are hard to wrap your head around. Going into 2025, it was estimated that around 40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted — we're talking about somewhere around 130 billion meals. To put that into context, the entire world's population is around 8.2 billion.

Making small changes in your life, habits, and home can go a long way to helping alleviate the problem and your food costs. Part of it comes down to understanding the different types of expiration dates, but part also involves storing food correctly. Plenty of people make some of the most common kitchen storage mistakes, but the good news is that swapping old, less-than-ideal containers for new ones can be an investment that pays for itself again and again in savings.

With that in mind, we wanted to take a look at some of the best food storage container options on the market today, and the best way to judge them is to see what customers have to say about them. We scoured countless reviews to put together a list of some customer favorite storage options. We looked for qualities like being easy to clean, having long-lasting and airtight seals, being able to be used for a number of different foodstuffs, and keeping things as fresh as they claim. There were some clear winners.