14 Best Food Storage Containers, According To Customer Reviews
Food waste is a problem that's so large, the numbers are hard to wrap your head around. Going into 2025, it was estimated that around 40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted — we're talking about somewhere around 130 billion meals. To put that into context, the entire world's population is around 8.2 billion.
Making small changes in your life, habits, and home can go a long way to helping alleviate the problem and your food costs. Part of it comes down to understanding the different types of expiration dates, but part also involves storing food correctly. Plenty of people make some of the most common kitchen storage mistakes, but the good news is that swapping old, less-than-ideal containers for new ones can be an investment that pays for itself again and again in savings.
With that in mind, we wanted to take a look at some of the best food storage container options on the market today, and the best way to judge them is to see what customers have to say about them. We scoured countless reviews to put together a list of some customer favorite storage options. We looked for qualities like being easy to clean, having long-lasting and airtight seals, being able to be used for a number of different foodstuffs, and keeping things as fresh as they claim. There were some clear winners.
ProKeeper Flour Storage Container
Properly storing flour means keeping out moisture, and one of the highest-rated flour storage options we found is the ProKeeper Flour Storage Container. In addition to an airtight seal, the container also has a removable bar that can be used for leveling a measuring cup to help prevent the seemingly inevitable messes that are so easy to make with flour.
This particular container might be labeled as being for flour, but customers report liking this one so much that they use multiples for all of their dry goods storage needs, along with more than a few who use it for pet food. Reviews note that they're easy to open, seal well, are dishwasher-safe and durable, and are designed in a way that makes them stackable and effortless to pick up even when they're full. They also get high praise for being clear instead of the hazy plastic that you might get with many containers, with customers saying that this is their go-to brand.
Purchase the ProKeeper Flour Storage Container at Amazon for $22.99
Rubbermaid 16-cup Airtight Food Storage Container
Rubbermaid has been a household name for a long time. Given the fact that at the time of this writing, the company's versatile 16-cup clear storage container has tons of reviews on Amazon, with the overwhelming majority being five-star, it's easy to see why. They're advertised as being 100% airtight, shatter-resistant, and they're designed in such a way that even the different sizes of these containers will stack together to save space.
Reviews say that they deliver. We all know how frustrating it is to find our containers have gotten funky thanks to difficult-to-clean greasy or oily residue, but reviews suggest that these clean up brilliantly and stay just as clear as they are the first time you use them. And that's important: When you can open your pantry and peek in to quickly see you're running low on, it's a huge time saver. Others confirm that the airtight seals on their containers have lasted for years, and after having such a good experience with one size, they gradually replace all of their containers with the different sizes of this particular brand and type.
Purchase the Rubbermaid 16-Cup Airtight Food Storage Container at Amazon for $24.99
Vtopmart 24-piece Airtight Food Storage Containers
Something strange always seems to happen to storage containers. You'll have a full set one day, and before you know it, you're short five lids, have three lids that don't fit anything you've ever seen before, and have none of the sizes you use the most. If you're looking to overhaul your complete set of food storage containers, tons of five-star reviews for Vtopmart's affordable, 24-piece set suggest that it's a great option for starting from scratch.
Containers come in four different sizes, are airtight, and one of the most brilliant things about this set is that all the lids are the same size. That's a huge bonus that many customers mention in their reviews, and we totally understand why. The seals are long-lasting and durable, and customers say that these are a great way to streamline a pantry from chaotic to organized, with many saying that after buying their first set, they've replaced more containers with these. The different sizes are a total win, and so is the slim design that makes them easy to pick up, move, and store.
Purchase the Vtopmart 24-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers at Amazon for $52.13
Rubbermaid Airtight Cereal Storage Container
Cereal isn't just for breakfast, and there are so many creative ways to use cereal that once you start experimenting with this breakfast staple, you might find yourself with more than a few open boxes. Don't worry! According to tons of overwhelmingly positive reviews, Rubbermaid's 32-ounce cereal food container is all you need to keep your favorite cereals fresh — whether you're using it for breakfast or not.
Customer reviews mention that it seals airtight, is easy to open, and the slim design means that it's just as easy to pour from as a regular cereal box. Others appreciate that the clear containers mean they can see exactly what they're pouring out, and they can shake them if they need to incorporate ingredients. Also, swapping cardboard cereal boxes for storage containers makes it easy to combine different types of cereal into one container. Time to get creative!
Purchase the Rubbermaid Airtight Cereal Storage Container at Amazon for $23.99
Netany 6-pack Overnight Oats Containers
Netany's Overnight Oats Containers come in a few different sizes, colors, and quantities, and reviewers are so happy with these that you might want to consider getting a few different kinds. These glass containers have airtight lids that are designed to be easily stackable, and as the name suggests, customers confirm they're the perfect size for overnight oats with room to add fruits, nuts, and grains when you're ready to eat.
Others say they're perfect for meal prep, whether that's soup, snacks, fruit parfaits, cereals, or even for keeping sliced oranges and limes fresh. The easy-grip stackable lid design gets a lot of mentions, as does the fact that they're dishwasher safe and made from thick, durable but not too heavy glass. If you love the smell of the fresh herbs you pick up at the grocery store but wish they would last longer, remember that storing herbs in an airtight container can make them last longer – one of the many uses customers have found for these jars.
Purchase the Netany 6-pack Overnight Oats Containers at Amazon for $24.99
Luxear Fresh Produce Partitioned Containers
There are a few things you can do to help extend the life of your produce, like not washing your fruits and vegetables before you put them away. According to plenty of happy customers, swapping out standard storage containers for produce-specific ones like Luxear's partitioned, vented containers makes a huge difference.
The vents allow for airflow, while the raised base provides drainage to help keep moisture and mold away. They also have secure lids, a sleek design, and inside dividers, which get high praise for allowing for the storage of different produce in the same container, without making a mess. Customers report that using the containers noticeably extends the life and freshness of their produce, and that's everything from greens to berries. Some people even buy multiple sets, which says a lot.
Purchase the Luxear Fresh Produce Partitioned Containers at Amazon for $38.89
Habau Wood Potato and Onion Storage Bins
Potatoes are best stored in a way that gives them room to breathe, and ideally, that's in a cool, dark place. The same conditions apply to onions, but you shouldn't keep them next to each other, as gases emitted will make them rot faster. With that said, let's talk about Habau's wooden, stackable storage bins, because according to customers, they're ideal for storing not only potatoes and onions, but also fruits that don't need to be refrigerated. Because they're stackable, you can separate them and move your potatoes and onions far apart, and customers just love the look of these, too.
Plenty of reviewers are from customers who purchased one set and then another, with many saying that they hold much more than they'd expected. They're compact and fit in relatively narrow spaces, while still having a big enough opening that they're easy to use and fill. Some confirm that yes, they're more than enough to store a 10-pound bag of potatoes, and they're nice enough to display on the counter with items less sensitive to light.
Purchase the Habau Wood Potato and Onion Storage Bins at Amazon for $34.99
Veken Coffee Canister with Window
There are a few good ways to keep coffee fresh, and an airtight container is a must. That's where Veken's Coffee Canister comes in, and it has a few features that make it stand out from the rest of the airtight containers that we looked at, including thousands of five-star ratings. These stainless steel containers come in several colors, have a date tracker, and have a window that allows you to see how much coffee you have without opening it. There's a scoop that attaches to the outside, and also a one-way valve that vents gases out but doesn't allow anything in.
All of those features are combined in a canister that many say not only works really well but is stylish enough that it's something they want to keep on their kitchen counter. The only regrets that come with this one is the sheer number of coffee containers that some tried before ordering this, and customers confirm that it keeps whole or ground coffee fresh much longer than other options. It's decently sized, and some report they've bought several for a variety of different beans.
Purchase the Veken Coffee Canister with Window at Amazon for $37.99
Rubbermaid 60-piece Food Storage Containers
First, we will say that the 60-piece descriptor here needs clarification: This set contains 30 containers and 30 lids, which is technically pieces. Still, if you're the type who's constantly handing out leftovers and baked goods, only to never get the containers back, this affordable, versatile set with several different sizes might be just what you're looking for.
They're advertised as microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and that's one of the things that gets mentioned in many reviews. Some storage containers can warp or bubble in the microwave, but customers report that these hold up nicely and continue to seal tightly. They weather the dishwasher just as well, and the steam vent in the lids is a much-appreciated feature. They're sturdy but lightweight, and that makes them ideal for prepping lunches for on-the-go eating. Many customers say that this set was a replacement for old Rubbermaid sets that lasted for years, and they suspect these will last just as long.
Purchase the Rubbermaid 60-piece Food Storage Containers at Amazon for $44.99
Netany 24-piece Glass Spice Jars with Bamboo Lids
It might be tempting to display all your dried herbs and spices in the kitchen, but remember that spices should go in the pantry, not on the counter. Airtight containers are a must to keep out moisture that can ruin any spices, and customers have a lot of good things to say about Netany's 24-piece Glass Spice Jar set. And to be clear, that's 24 jars, not 12 jars and 12 lids, as we've seen some things labeled. They come with lids that have sides for pouring flaked herbs and sprinkling finer spices, and the kind of durability you need in a busy kitchen.
Reviews praise a variety of aspects of these jars: They're minimalistic yet stylish, the lids are air-tight, and they come with a huge set of labels that customers love. Because of this product, spice drawers and cabinets have become easy to navigate, and it's hard to describe just how excited the home cooks who have discovered these are. It's perhaps best summed up by one reviewer who wrote, "These seasoning containers have completely transformed my spice game!"
Purchase Netany 24-piece Glass Spice Jars with Bamboo Lids at Amazon for $33.99
Tupperware Heritage Collection 36-piece Container Set
This description, too, needs some clarification: It's actually for 18 containers and their matching lids. Still, the variety of shapes that comes with the Tupperware Heritage Collection Containers is a neat throwback to the 1970s and '80s, and it comes in a variety of colors, including green, pink, and blue. There's also a 10-piece set that includes the classic pastel colors, which is priced at $59.99.
The retro look to these is a massive selling point, with plenty of reviews saying that they're just as durable as they've always been. They're easy to seal and clean, and some confirm that they don't stain like many other containers might. Sure, they're on the pricey side, but customers say that they're worth it for the variety of sizes and fun design. They seem to be bought frequently as gifts, with some saying they're a go-to purchase for housewarmings and wedding showers.
Purchase the Tupperware Heritage Collection 36-piece Container Set at Amazon for $99.99
Chef's Path Extra-Large 6.5-liter Food Storage Containers
Bulk buys are only a great deal if you can keep them fresh, and that's where the Chef's Path 6.5-liter storage containers come in. There are also even larger options, including an 8-liter and a 9.5-liter, as well as smaller options. They're simple, straightforward, seal with airtight silicone gaskets, and are designed to be stackable.
In short, they're everything customers expect from storage containers for bulk goods, with some confirming that the 6.5-liter containers are big enough to hold a 10-pound bag of flour. Costco and Sam's Club shoppers say they're perfect for keeping bulk deals fresh, and even those who live in humid areas and struggle with keeping things moisture-free note that these get the job done. They're also sturdy enough to hold up to the weight and everyday use, and the labels are a bonus.
Purchase the Chef's Path Extra-Large 6.5-liter Food Storage Containers at Amazon for $29.99
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Pet Food Storage Container
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention our favorite furry companions, because making sure our cat and dog food stays fresh is just as important as the food destined for the human members of the family. The Gamma2 storage containers come in several sizes and hold anywhere from 25 to 80 pounds of food, making the larger sizes great for a multi-pet household. They're ultra-durable, air-tight, and customers mention it's not only great for cat and dog food, but it's ideal for other uses like wild bird seed, rice, and some even say it's great for storing wood pellets for smoking and grilling.
We love reviews that give little glimpses into everyday life, and one customer said they're particularly happy with this container because it's the only one that their cat hasn't been able to get into. Others are happy that it keeps out the bugs and the mice, while some say it's a great, wide-mouthed, easy-to-access container if you happen to be mixing more than one kind of food. It's big enough and accessible enough that you might be able to just put the entire bag of food inside for an extra layer of freshness.
Purchase the Gamma2 Vittles Vault Pet Food Storage Container at Amazon starting at $29.95
Freshware Plastic Deli Containers
Not all great storage containers are the kind of thing that you want to have around forever, and if you're looking for some containers that are affordable enough that you're not going to be upset if your neighbors don't return them, look no further than the plastic deli-style containers from Freshware. They're leakproof, airtight, suitable for a variety of foods, and they're safe for the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer.
Add in the affordability factor, and it's no wonder that customers rave about these. They're perfect for meal prep, portioning bulk buys into containers for the fridge and the freezer, and others say they're ideal when you want to make a huge pot of chili, soup, or sauce to freeze for future meals. At that price point, you might expect something less-than-stellar, but many reviews say they're surprisingly durable, seal well, and make meal prep a breeze. What more can you ask for?
Purchase the Freshware Plastic Deli Containers at Amazon for $12.99
Methodology
We did a few things to put together recommendations on the best options for food storage containers on the market today. First, we started by deciding what kind of options we were going to be looking at, making sure to include a variety of containers. We scoured through countless reviews, looking for durable, long-lasting, versatile containers that sealed correctly with high ratings from customers. We took value into consideration as well, and how well multiples of these containers fit together to save space in a pantry or kitchen. The ones that checked all the boxes came out on top.