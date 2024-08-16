The Storage Hack That Keeps Your Herbs Fresh So Much Longer

There's nothing more disappointing than discovering a bunch of slimy herbs that have gone bad — especially if you were about to use them to garnish or elevate a recipe. Fresh herbs have a ton of potential beyond just making your food taste better: They're also said to make dishes healthier, since they can eliminate the need for a processed condiment or dressing. For this reason, it's important to keep your herbs fresh for as long as possible. Wrapping them in a paper towel and sealing them in a food storage container is just the hack you need to get the most out of fresh herbs, and it works especially well for hard herbs, like rosemary, sage, and thyme.

Before placing them in a storage container, you want to make sure that you wash the herbs to remove any dirt. Some produce does not need to be washed before storing it, but herbs are an exception; not washing them can shorten their lifespan and cause them to decay much faster. To do this, try soaking them in a bowl of cold water. Stir them a bit with your hands and let all the debris sink to the bottom. Then, pat them dry with a paper towel, or use a salad spinner to remove all of the excess moisture. Prepare a damp paper towel to wrap the bunch of herbs in, and then place it into a storage container or plastic bag. This method typically keeps herbs fresh for up to 2-3 weeks.