Why Your Spices Should Go In The Pantry, Not On The Kitchen Counter

Seasoning is an essential part of cooking; a kitchen without at least a few spice jars hardly feels like a real kitchen at all. Cooking with spices can elevate even the blandest of recipes. However, their prevalence in kitchens has led to several misconceptions over the years, one of which concerns the best place to store these valuable spices.

Many people enjoy displaying their spice jars on racks on the countertop or even the windowsill. The colorful powders and mixed herbs can indeed add a charming touch to your kitchen decor. Unfortunately, if you want to preserve the freshness of your spices for as long as possible, these aren't the best storage locations. Spices, herbs, and seasonings are sensitive to environmental factors such as light, heat, and humidity. Overexposure to any of these elements will cause your seasonings to lose their flavor and aroma rapidly.

Areas like the kitchen counter and especially the windowsill are often exposed to direct sunlight, temperature fluctuations from various appliances, and changes in humidity from cooking activities. As a result, your spices will lose their potency much more quickly than they should. Instead of the countertop, a more suitable storage space for all your seasonings is the pantry.