15 Things You're Storing In The Kitchen All Wrong

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We completely understand: Keeping your kitchen organized can be a challenge. There aren't enough hours in the day to get everything accomplished as it is, and it's easy to find things getting shuffled around, stored haphazardly, and suddenly, you've got an overwhelming mess on your hands. There are a ton of kitchen organization hacks that will help make mealtime a breeze, but there are some things you might be storing wrong — particularly if you're trying to make meal prep easier.

These kinds of storage mistakes are incredibly easy to make. You use cooking oil all the time, for example, so it makes sense to keep it close at hand. Doesn't it? What about those small appliances and electronics you use on a regular basis? It turns out that you might be making things a little more convenient, but you might also be sacrificing freshness, quality, or even safety.

With that in mind, let's talk about some of the most common mistakes. We'll explore just what's going on in your kitchen, the risks you might not realize you're taking, and some solutions that will help make your meals taste better, your groceries last longer, and your home just a little bit safer.