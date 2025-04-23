Whether you're a vegetarian or looking for options for meatless Mondays, a pasta dish is an obvious choice. It's endlessly customizable and without limits when it comes to additional ingredients. Serve it with white sauce, red sauce, green sauce, or no sauce, tossed with vegetables or not, and incorporate your favorite bursts of flavor to round it out.

Although pasta is one of the ingredients with way more protein than you realize (1 cup of cooked pasta has about 8 grams of protein), serving it alone isn't all that satiating. Thankfully, there are numerous options when it comes to dishing out a meat-free pasta meal with enough protein to keep you going. Protein requirements vary greatly depending on individual needs and activity levels, but generally, 15 to 30 grams per meal is considered a decent serving.

We've sorted through dozens of options from our Tasting Table recipe developers to bring you a selection of pasta recipes that may have around 15 grams of protein or more per meal. Leave the bolognese behind and serve one of these 22 pasta dishes.