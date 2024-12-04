Summery Sweet Corn Ravioli With Zucchini and Basil Recipe

The summer season comes with plenty of fresh produce to experiment with in the kitchen. Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney celebrates this bounty with a summery sweet corn ravioli topped with a light zucchini sauce and finished with basil. She says, "I love that it's the embodiment of summer in a ravioli and uses ingredients you can pick right from your summer vegetable garden." Sweet bright corn straight off the cob is given a smoky char on the grill, mixed with 3-cheeses, stuffed into ravioli, and topped with a simple flavorful sauce featuring another summer standby — sauteed zucchini. A garnish of fresh basil completes the summery dish.

Whether you're picking fresh produce you grew yourself or sourcing it from a farmers' market, this tasty ravioli dish ticks all the flavor boxes, with the sweetness of the corn balanced by the creaminess of the cheese and the savory garlicky zucchini. A recipe this fresh deserves pasta made from scratch, but it isn't exactly a quick task, and you'll need a pasta roller to make the sheets for the ravioli. As such, Maroney notes, "I would definitely serve it as a main dish since it's so time-consuming." Add a simple salad with tomatoes from your garden and a crusty baguette, and you have the perfect summer supper.