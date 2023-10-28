Freekeh Is The Ancient Ingredient You Should Be Using More Often

The hype around superfoods and super grains has died down a little over the past few years, but eating healthily while eating well is still a huge priority for all of us. If you're on the lookout for delicious and nutritious additions to your kitchen, then don't sleep on freekeh. Despite a solid attempt to market freekeh as the quinoa killer, this super grain has remained a little-known import from the Middle East. But just because everyone else is in the dark doesn't mean you need to be.

Similar to bulgur wheat, freekeh is great hot or cold and boasts a high fiber and protein content. Although there is no shortage of freekeh-specific recipes out there, because it's a whole grain, you can substitute it into any grain recipe you like. It makes for a great alternative to both rice and oats, so the sky's the limit on what you can make.