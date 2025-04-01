19 Budget-Friendly Recipes For When You Need To Feed 10 People
Have a big group of people coming over but don't want to spend a fortune feeding them? That can seem like a difficult task, but we've got you covered with these budget-friendly recipes that are easy to double when you're trying to feed a crowd. They utilize relatively affordable ingredients that you can find at most grocery stores, making them perfect for all kinds of events, from random group brunches on the weekends to birthday parties, anniversaries, graduation parties, and beyond. The best part? You won't be breaking your budget just to extend hospitality to your guests. And since these recipes are a step up from those boring budget basics you've seen at parties in the past, you're sure to impress anyone who takes a bite.
So, take a look at these delicious, affordable recipes for groups, and make your meal plan. Then, get cooking — and make sure you have enough plates and silverware for a whole crew. When you choose these recipes, the potluck or party you're cooking is bound to be a success.
The Bear-inspired herbed mashed potatoes
You don't have to be a fan of the hit TV show "The Bear" to understand the hype around these "The Bear"-inspired herbed mashed potatoes. It's always a good idea to have a starchy side dish that your guests can load up on when they're eating at your house, and this one absolutely fits the bill. This isn't your average mashed potato recipe, though — by adding a heaping handful of herbs, you can guarantee a bold flavor to brag about.
Barbecue chicken-stuffed twice-baked potatoes
If you're looking for a way to incorporate a whole dinner into a single dish, you have to try making these barbecue chicken-stuffed twice-baked potatoes. The bold barbecue chicken adds protein to the dish, making it super filling, and the potatoes provide enough structure to make it easy to eat. Top it with plenty of cheese and sliced green onions, and you have a deeply flavorful dish that will have everyone asking for seconds, guaranteed.
Comforting ground beef stew with leeks
Stew is a great option when you have a lot of people to feed since it's really easy to stretch. That's exactly the case when you make this comforting ground beef stew with leeks. Ground beef, leeks, and potatoes, which make up the bulk of this dish, tend to be pretty affordable ingredients, but when you put them all together in this rich, hearty stew, they'll start tasting like a five-star meal. Serve it with a salad and some crusty bread on the side, and you have a meal that can feed a whole crew.
Sweet and spicy coconut-glazed meatloaf
Meatloaf can sometimes be pretty lackluster, but you're not going to get a boring hunk of meat when you make this sweet and spicy coconut-glazed meatloaf. The spice comes from gochujang, which lends both heat and just the right amount of sweetness to the meat mixture. The coconut glaze, though, is what really makes this meatloaf shine, with a subtle, tropical sweetness that won't completely overpower the other savory ingredients you'll find in the dish. Serve it alongside some mashed potatoes for a super affordable meal.
Loaded Tex-Mex tater tots
We all love nachos, but sometimes, you want to take it up a notch. This recipe for loaded Tex-Mex tater tots elevates nachos from a snack into a whole meal — without breaking your budget in the process. This meat-free recipe utilizes frozen tater tots, which makes the assembly super easy, along with black beans, which provide a punch of protein and plenty of flavor to the dish. Feel free to get creative with your toppings, but we especially like using red onion, fresh jalapeño slices, green onions, and cheese to bring the dish all together.
Recipe: Loaded Tex-Mex Tater Tots
Blueberry pancake bread
Making pancakes for a big group of people can be a time-consuming process, and it's probably not what you want to be doing when you're trying to enjoy a get-together at your house. That's why you may want to consider making this blueberry pancake bread instead. It offers everything you love about pancakes without requiring you to stay over the griddle for the entirety of the brunch. By making this recipe from scratch instead of using pre-packaged mixes, you'll save money that you can then spend on your savory spread.
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Bread
Miniature cheesy hot dog mummies with Dijon dipping sauce
You don't have to be hosting a Halloween party to make these miniature cheesy hot dog mummies with Dijon dipping sauce — you just have to want to make a more creative version of classic pigs in blankets. Li'l Smokies aren't the most expensive kind of meat you can find at the grocery store, but they sure do taste luxurious when they're covered in dough and crisped to perfection. The Dijon dipping sauce, though, is what lends this recipe its bold, sophisticated flavor, so make sure not to skip it.
Recipe: Miniature Cheesy Hot Dog Mummies With Dijon Dipping Sauce
Quick Thai-inspired chicken lettuce wraps
When you need a simple and easy light lunch to share with friends, these quick Thai-inspired chicken lettuce wraps may just be exactly what you need. The main ingredient you'll need is ground chicken, along with some lettuce, but the additional herbs, spices, and aromatic ingredients you need are quite minimal, meaning that you won't spend much to make this dish come to fruition. Pair it with another dish on the side for a more filling meal, or keep things light with the wraps alone. Either way, they're bound to be a hit.
Summer peaches and cream trifle
There's perhaps no dessert that's as beautiful or as impressive as a trifle, which is why this summer peaches and cream trifle will be an absolute show-stopper at your next get-together. And since you're going to make it all from scratch, it's a cost-effective option compared to the markedly less impressive store-bought cakes you can find at your local grocery store. By utilizing seasonal produce, you'll save even more money in the process of making this delectable dessert.
Recipe: Summer Peaches and Cream Trifle
Creamy dreamy ditalini pasta salad
Pasta salad may just be the best hack for feeding a large number of people on a relatively small budget, and this creamy dreamy ditalini pasta salad absolutely fits the bill. It's packed with a ton of different veggies, which provides the dish with plenty of crunch and brightness, but since it doesn't include any meat, it's a super cost-effective side dish. Once you add in that super creamy dressing, you'll find that it's as rich and decadent as any pasta salad you've ever had.
Fresh and crunchy Italian rice salad
It's always a good idea to have a nice, fresh salad at a get-together, but we especially love this fresh and crunchy Italian rice salad recipe specifically because it also functions as a starchy side dish that will leave your guests feeling full and satisfied. Packed with artichoke hearts, ham, and more, it's surprisingly hearty despite the fact that it's a perfect option to serve during the hotter months of the year when you may not want to serve anything too heavy.
Gooey s'mores dip
Making an affordable dessert recipe to feed a crowd isn't always an easy task, but this gooey s'mores dip will make things as simple as can be — no fire pit required. Chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers make up the bulk of this recipe, so you can make a huge batch without spending too much money. Plus, you won't actually have to do any baking, which is a huge plus for those who don't love making baked goods from scratch just to get a dessert on the table.
Recipe: Gooey S'mores Dip
Silky pumpkin and tofu curry
When you're trying to feed a lot of people on a budget, it's always a good idea to go for a meatless recipe, which is part of the reason we love this silky pumpkin and tofu curry so much. Including both pumpkin and curry in the recipe makes it quite filling, so all you really need to make on the side is some rice or bread to enjoy it with, but it's still light enough that you won't feel heavy after eating it. And who doesn't love a creamy, coconut milk-based curry on a cold day?
Recipe: Silky Pumpkin and Tofu Curry
Cabbage and lentil curry soup
Soup is always a good option when you're trying to feed a ton of people at once, which is why this cabbage and lentil curry soup should be at the top of your must-make list the next time you're planning a party. There are few ingredients more affordable at your grocery store than lentils and cabbage, and since they're the ingredients that comprise the bulk of this soup, you know you're getting your money's worth. Plenty of other veggies and spices ensure that every bite is as flavorful as can be.
Recipe: Cabbage and Lentil Curry Soup
Bloody mary pasta salad
You may have had your share of bloody marys in your day, but you've probably never tried a bloody mary pasta salad before. This recipe is one of our all-time favorites for just about any occasion, but it's an especially fun one to share with friends and family members. Bacon and cheese curds are the priciest ingredients you'll find in this recipe, but the rest of the dish calls for super affordable items (some of which you probably already have on hand). You can even serve it alongside bloody marys to stay on theme.
Recipe: Bloody Mary Pasta Salad
Summer squash and tomato slow cooker soup
Not only is this recipe for summer squash and tomato slow cooker soup incredibly affordable, especially if you make it in the summer when you can use in-season produce, but it's also super easy to make, requiring just five minutes of prep time. It's light, it's fresh, and it offers the perfect veggie side dish to serve alongside barbecue, pasta, or any other main course you have in mind. Just don't forget some crusty bread for a glorious dipping experience.
Mexican cauliflower rice casserole
When we have to feed a ton of people at once, we love making a casserole. Not only are casseroles generally pretty affordable to throw together, but it's easy to let everyone scoop themselves up a serving. And if you're looking for a casserole that's lighter and fresher than the norm, you should absolutely try making this Mexican cauliflower rice casserole. This dish focuses on beans for protein, so whether you use dry beans or the canned variety, you don't have to worry about spending too much money.
Beef and drop biscuit casserole
If you love chicken and dumplings, you're guaranteed to adore this beef and drop biscuit casserole. It swaps out the chicken for chunks of beef and requires that you make the drop biscuits from scratch, which can help you save money. By using frozen vegetables, you'll make the process even easier and less pricey in the process. Plus, it's super hearty, ensuring that nobody at your get-together will be left hungry after they indulge in a bowl.
Recipe: Beef and Drop Biscuit Casserole
Summer BLT pasta salad
Searching for a pasta salad recipe that can serve as a main course and not just a side dish? Then you have to try this summer BLT pasta salad. Bacon plays a starring role in this recipe, but it's really the most expensive ingredient you'll have to use. Beyond that, you'll just need some greens, herbs, tomatoes, and pasta to make an incredibly simple — and incredibly delicious — meal. It features all the flavors you love from a traditional BLT, all in pasta salad form.
Recipe: Summer BLT Pasta Salad