Summer Squash And Tomato Slow Cooker Recipe
Whether your slow cooker is your favorite appliance or it has made its way to the back of the cabinet, it's time to pull it out so you can whip together this vibrant summer squash and tomato soup recipe. Ripe grape tomatoes and tender zucchini, the superstar ingredients, are the very essence of summer. Whether you have an abundance of fresh vegetables from your garden or you picked up some juicy tomatoes from a farm market or CSA, this soup is the perfect way to showcase their bright fresh flavors. The addition of basil, parsley, and thyme adds even more herbaceous freshness to every bite. This hands-off slow cooker method is great for busy weekdays, hectic weekends, or any time you want a flavorful homemade soup without the fuss.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Blended soups are my favorite because you can pack in the veggies and create a smooth and velvety soup with little effort. I make this soup year-round, but it is perfect in the summer if your garden is overflowing with tomato and zucchini." Keep reading to learn how to let the slow cooker do the heavy lifting for this delicious soup.
Gather the ingredients for summer squash and tomato slow cooker soup
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle or your backyard garden, and pick up grape or cherry tomatoes, zucchini, onion, garlic, fresh basil, fresh Italian parsley, and fresh thyme.
Then make sure to grab some vegetable broth, tomato paste, and heavy cream for the soup base. If you want to make this soup vegan, you can substitute the heavy cream with unsweetened coconut milk. Check your pantry for oregano, salt, pepper, sugar, and red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Add vegetables and spices to a slow cooker
Add the tomatoes, zucchini, onion, garlic, broth, tomato paste, salt, sugar, oregano, pepper, and red pepper flakes to a slow cooker.
Step 2: Stir and cover
Stir well, then cover.
Step 3: Set the temperature
Set the slow cooker setting to high and cook for 3-4 hours or set it to low and cook for 6-7 hours.
Step 4: Blend the cooked ingredients
When done, transfer the mixture to a blender and add the basil, parsley, and thyme. Blend until smooth.
Step 5: Return the soup to the pot
Return the mixture to the slow cooker and turn off the heat. Let cool for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Add the cream
Stir in the cream until well blended.
Step 7: Top with basil and serve
Top with more basil and serve.
- 5 cups grape or cherry tomatoes
- 2 small zucchini, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- ½ cup vegetable broth
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup chopped basil + more for serving
- ¼ cup Italian parsley
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- Add the tomatoes, zucchini, onion, garlic, broth tomato paste, salt, sugar, oregano, pepper, and red pepper flakes to a slow cooker.
- Stir well, then cover.
- Set the slow cooker setting to high and cook for 3-4 hours or set it to low and cook for 6-7 hours.
- When done, transfer the mixture to a blender and add the basil, parsley, and thyme. Blend until smooth.
- Return the mixture to the slow cooker and turn off the heat. Let cool for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the cream until well blended.
- Top with more basil and serve.
Can I use other types of tomatoes and summer squash in this soup?
We've chosen to use grape or cherry tomatoes in this soup because they have a thinner skin and tend to be sweeter than most other varieties. This simple recipe is highly versatile, and you can use other tomatoes if you prefer. If you have an abundance of tomatoes from your garden, you can mix and match sizes, shapes, and colors. You can also use any variety of juicy summer squash, including yellow or crookneck. Yellow squash and tomatoes would yield a lighter, brighter soup.
If you plan on using plum tomatoes, vine-ripened tomatoes, or beefsteak tomatoes consider peeling them first, which will give you a smoother end result. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and make a small "X" at the top or bottom of each tomato. When the water is boiling, drop the tomatoes in and let them boil for about 1 minute. The skins will start to separate from the flesh. Remove the tomatoes and place them into a large bowl of ice water. When they have cooled, drain them, and peel the skins starting with the area that you marked with an "X." Since other tomato varieties can be a little more acidic, you might also want to add an extra teaspoon of sugar to balance this out. Taste before serving and adjust for sugar, salt, and pepper.
Can I add other vegetables to the tomato and zucchini soup?
You can get creative with this soup and add in other vegetables that you have on hand. Carrots and red peppers make a nice addition to the soup and will add a little sweetness. A cubed potato would make the soup more substantial and add some creaminess. These vegetables can be added at the same time as the tomato and zucchini.
Leafy greens will boost the nutritional content and add an earthy and fresh element. To incorporate delicate greens like spinach, arugula, or watercress, just add them to the blender with the fresh herbs. For more hearty greens like kale and Swiss chard, remove the stems, chop the leaves, and add them to the slow cooker for the last 10 minutes of cooking time.
If you want to add some protein to the dish, add white beans or chickpeas — either right before you blend or right after if you want the beans to remain whole for a chunkier texture. A grain like quinoa can be added for all of its nutritional benefits. Simply add it to the slow cooker about 15 minutes before you blend if using the high setting, or about an hour before blending if you are using the low setting. If you like the texture of quinoa, you can also cook it separately and add it to the blended soup before serving.