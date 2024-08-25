Summer Squash and Tomato Slow Cooker Recipe

Whether your slow cooker is your favorite appliance or it has made its way to the back of the cabinet, it's time to pull it out so you can whip together this vibrant summer squash and tomato soup recipe. Ripe grape tomatoes and tender zucchini, the superstar ingredients, are the very essence of summer. Whether you have an abundance of fresh vegetables from your garden or you picked up some juicy tomatoes from a farm market or CSA, this soup is the perfect way to showcase their bright fresh flavors. The addition of basil, parsley, and thyme adds even more herbaceous freshness to every bite. This hands-off slow cooker method is great for busy weekdays, hectic weekends, or any time you want a flavorful homemade soup without the fuss.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Blended soups are my favorite because you can pack in the veggies and create a smooth and velvety soup with little effort. I make this soup year-round, but it is perfect in the summer if your garden is overflowing with tomato and zucchini." Keep reading to learn how to let the slow cooker do the heavy lifting for this delicious soup.