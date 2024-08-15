Mexican Cauliflower Rice Casserole Recipe

If the word casserole stirs up happy thoughts of mouthwatering aromas and savory, satisfying dinners traveling to the table in a 9 x 13, you're not alone. The classic casserole, which can be anything from a good ol' tuna casserole to something fancier like coq au vin, has been around for decades and although it may have lost some steam since the '50s, it's not going anywhere. Though the dish may have started as a way to stretch proteins with more affordable ingredients as quickly and conveniently as possible, it has become a versatile way to experiment with bold flavor and texture combinations. And it's still as convenient as ever.

This recipe for Mexican cauliflower rice casserole has all of the makings of a handy casserole — make ahead-friendly, flavor-packed, nutritious, and perfect for leftovers. It's full of hearty beans, smoky fire-roasted tomatoes, tender cauliflower rice, and creamy cheese, balanced with warm spices and fresh herbs. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Even though I am a huge rice fan, sometimes I like the lighter aspect of using cauliflower rice. Because cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable it offers many health benefits and provides a grain-like feel in this dish."