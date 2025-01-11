Barbecue Chicken-Stuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes Recipe

Twice-baked potatoes are a classic, and for good reason. With their crispy skin and creamy filling, they are the perfect dish for almost any occasion. While the classic version is fine the way it is, there are so many ways that you can jazz them up with fun fillings. Recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us this exciting twist on the classic, which combines the smoky, savory goodness of barbecue chicken with the creamy richness of twice-baked potatoes. She came up with this variation after she visited a local barbecue restaurant that had baked potatoes with pulled chicken in them. She thought, "this would be even better if the potatoes were twice-baked and topped with tons of cheese."

While classic twice-baked potatoes make a great side dish, the addition of barbecue chicken in these means that they can easily be filling enough to be an entree, too. Morone says, "the barbecue sauce infuses every bite with a tangy flavor, and the creamy, cheesy potato filling perfectly balances out the barbecue chicken, making these so incredibly crave-able you will want to make these all the time."