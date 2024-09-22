Gooey S'mores Dip Recipe
As the sun starts setting earlier in the day and the air begins to feel crisp against your cheeks, the warm embers of freshly lit bonfires send away the summer heat in a smoky wave. A campfire without marshmallows is like a swimming pool without water, and that is what makes s'mores a quintessential part of these late summer evenings. Though no one outgrows the classic taste of a chocolate and marshmallow sandwich, there's something nostalgic about sticky fingers and a line of marshmallows balanced across thin skewers. And, though the fireplace may stay active throughout the winter, s'mores themselves seem to stay in that unique summer season, with the gooey, melty concoction delegated to the outdoors. But, what if you could have s'mores anytime, anywhere?
S'mores dip is an easy way to deconstruct the sweet sandwich and share s'mores with a crowd, even without the fire. While some versions are as simple as chocolate and marshmallows in a bowl, this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn takes it one step further, creating a dip that is sweet, rich, and creamy. Perfect for parties, this dip allows guests to indulge in the taste of a campfire without any of the smoke.
The ingredients needed for gooey s'mores dip
You'll first need dark chocolate, which can be in the form of chocolate chips or squares. We recommend no more than 85% cacao, because anything higher starts to become bitter and won't be sweet enough for a dip. From there, you'll need cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, milk, and marshmallows. You can use any marshmallow here — large, pillowy marshmallows will be more gooey, but mini marshmallows are also great for dipping graham crackers into. As for the crackers, pick up your favorite graham cracker for dipping.
Step 1: Heat up the broiler
Preheat the broiler to high.
Step 2: Add chocolate to a double boiler
Place the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl or double boiler.
Step 3: Bring water to a boil
Fill a pot with 1 inch of water and bring to a boil.
Step 4: Stir the chocolate over the boiling water
Place the bowl of chocolate over the boiling water and stir until melted. Set aside.
Step 5: Beat the cream cheese and sugar
Add the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla to a mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth.
Step 6: Incorporate the milk
Add the milk a splash at a time, while beating, until incorporated and smooth.
Step 7: Mix in the chocolate
Add the melted chocolate and beat until smooth.
Step 8: Spread into a dish
Spread the chocolate mixture into a casserole dish.
Step 9: Top with marshmallows
Arrange the marshmallows on top of the chocolate.
Step 10: Toast the marshmallows
Place the casserole dish 6 inches under the broiler and broil until the marshmallows are toasted, about 2 minutes.
Step 11: Serve with graham crackers
Serve immediately with graham crackers for dipping.
What can I dip into s'mores dip besides graham crackers?
Sure, the graham crackers are an integral part of what makes this a s'mores dip, but the beauty of this dip is that it is versatile and can be served with many accompaniments. For a similar crunch but different taste, try serving the dip with Nilla wafers or pretzel rods. If you love the idea of fruit and chocolate, this dip is delicious with strawberries and bananas — just make sure it's very melty when serving. And, if you miss the taste of graham cracker? Just crush the crackers into crumbs and sprinkle them on top.
You can also reuse leftover dip by spreading it onto croissants for a quick pain-au-chocolat, or by mixing it into pancake batter for a super-chocolatey breakfast. We also love it on brownies or served with ice cream. To store leftovers, simply transfer the dip to an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Can I make s'mores dip without a double boiler or broiler?
Though this recipe looks involved, it's much easier to make than you think. A double boiler is a kitchen tool that looks like two pots stacked on one another. It's not a common tool in the average kitchen, but it comes in handy if you bake a lot by making it easy to gently heat chocolate and eggs. If you don't have one, don't worry: You can replicate a double boiler with a heat-proof bowl and a pot of boiling water. If you'd rather not heat up the stove, you can simply heat the chocolate in the microwave in 10-second increments, stirring vigorously in between. This method requires a watchful eye — the microwave can easily burn chocolate — but is quick and easy.
The broiler can be avoided, too. The benefit of using your oven's broiler is that the marshmallows quickly toast all at once without overheating the chocolate on the bottom. If you'd rather not use a broiler, simply add the dip to the oven for 20 minutes, or until the marshmallows begin to brown. You can also air fry the dip for a few minutes, just long enough to toast the marshmallows.