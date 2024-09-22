Gooey S'mores Dip Recipe

As the sun starts setting earlier in the day and the air begins to feel crisp against your cheeks, the warm embers of freshly lit bonfires send away the summer heat in a smoky wave. A campfire without marshmallows is like a swimming pool without water, and that is what makes s'mores a quintessential part of these late summer evenings. Though no one outgrows the classic taste of a chocolate and marshmallow sandwich, there's something nostalgic about sticky fingers and a line of marshmallows balanced across thin skewers. And, though the fireplace may stay active throughout the winter, s'mores themselves seem to stay in that unique summer season, with the gooey, melty concoction delegated to the outdoors. But, what if you could have s'mores anytime, anywhere?

S'mores dip is an easy way to deconstruct the sweet sandwich and share s'mores with a crowd, even without the fire. While some versions are as simple as chocolate and marshmallows in a bowl, this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn takes it one step further, creating a dip that is sweet, rich, and creamy. Perfect for parties, this dip allows guests to indulge in the taste of a campfire without any of the smoke.