Warm blueberry pancakes slathered in maple syrup are one of the most perfect breakfast meals. Now imagine that, instead of having to make an endless supply of individual pancakes to feed the whole family, you could get that same experience in a convenient bread that incredibly easy to make. That is what this blueberry pancake bread recipe from developer Jessica Morone seeks to do. This bread is packed with tart blueberry and sweet maple syrup flavors, and then is topped with a buttery crumble. And with just 15 minutes of active prep time you can put this bread together quickly, so you can get to the part where your kitchen smells like sweet, fruity, syrupy pancakes as fast as possible.

Aside from the convenience of making the bread, there's also a certain convenience in just how portable it is once sliced up — perfect for busy mornings and on-the-go families. You can slice it up and get blueberry pancake flavor wherever you are, whether that is at home, at work, or in the car. This bread is also really versatile, with the ability to swap in different berries or mix-ins. Enjoy a slice all on its own, or topped with butter, lemon curd, or chocolate hazelnut spread.