Sweet And Spicy Coconut-Glazed Meatloaf Recipe

Meatloaf gets kind of a bad rep despite being, basically, a giant meatball. Perhaps the reason for the disdain is the shape — unlike the round and juicy pasta-toppers, the brick-sized loaf is an unusual sight at the dinner table. It could also be the star ingredient, ketchup, that turns people away. The sticky condiment is an unlikely topping for an elegant meal. Maybe, most of all, it's the fact that meatloaf can so frequently be made incorrectly so that it turns out dry and flavorless — a crime for meat of any shape.

The good news is that we have a way to prove meatloaf is better than its reputation would have you believe, and it comes in the form of a sweet-and-spicy recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn. The meatloaf is mixed with Korean red pepper paste, gochujang, then baked in a casserole dish (à la Ina Garten). While the meatloaf is baking, the glaze comes together on the stove, turning creamy coconut into a sticky, sweet, and spicy glaze. Not only is this meatloaf a totally new flavor (read: no ketchup), but it's also perfectly moist, making it the perfect way to enjoy a classic nostalgic recipe.