31 Frozen Dessert Recipes To Help You Cool Down
When the temps outside are climbing, and you're craving something sweet, you probably don't want a dessert that's just come out of the oven, piping hot and steaming. A good apple pie is delicious in the fall, but it's probably not what you're craving at the height of summer. Rather, something cold and icy is likely to be a lot more appealing. Luckily, we have no shortage of amazing frozen dessert recipes to share with you. Whether you prefer something light and fruity or bold and chocolatey, we've got you covered on the dessert front.
These icy treats are perfect for making for your next party or just to keep stashed in your freezer for the next time you have a sweet tooth. Not only will these frozen dessert recipes help cool you down, but they also might just help you think of summer sweets in a whole new way. So, gather your ingredients, make some room in your freezer, and get ready for a refreshing summer.
Peanut Butter Cup Yogurt Popsicles
Go to the frozen section of your local grocery store, and you'll find a variety of frozen yogurt popsicle brands. The only problem? They can be seriously pricey. But now, you can make those same tasty treats at home. We especially love this recipe for peanut butter cup-flavored yogurt popsicles because they deliver a beautifully creamy texture as well as the perfect ratio of chocolate to peanut butter. This is one of those treats you should keep a stash of in the freezer all season.
Quick and Easy Fruity Cereal Popsicle
Tired of the same old popsicles you always eat during the summer? It may be time to switch things up with this creative recipe. You'll use fruity cereal in the popsicle to create a deliciously sweet treat. Melted vanilla ice cream forms the base of the popsicle, and that rather neutral flavor really allows the fruity cereal to shine. Not only do these popsicles come out tasting like an especially sweet bowl of fruit, but they also take on a pretty pastel color that will make you want to eat them even more.
The Best 3-Ingredient Pistachio Ice Cream
Before you go out and buy a pint of ice cream from the grocery store, check your kitchen: You might have the three ingredients you need to make this surprisingly easy recipe. Whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk, and pistachios all come together in this recipe to create the nutty frozen dessert of your dreams. By using good-quality salted pistachios, you'll get that earthy, nutty flavor you crave along with the perfect amount of saltiness to counteract all that sugar.
Triple Citrus Yogurt Popsicles
When you want a dessert that's going to be as thirst-quenching as possible, it's time to make these citrus popsicles. But you're not just going to use one type of citrus here — by incorporating orange, lemon, and lime into this recipe, you create a more interesting, dynamic flavor that's undeniably summery. This isn't an overly icy pop, though. Since you'll be adding yogurt into the mix, it also has a nice creaminess to it as well.
Recipe: Triple Citrus Yogurt Popsicles
Copycat Costco Caramel Brownie Sundae
We love a post-Costco run sundae from the Costco food court, but you don't have to spend half your paycheck on all of your favorite Costco "necessities" to get your hands on the membership club's caramel brownie sundae. By following this copycat recipe, you can experience that rich, creamy, chocolatey dessert at home. Using store-bought brownies keeps the process pretty simple and ensures that your summer will be as sweet as possible.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Icebox Cake
When you want to serve a cake at a party but you're looking for something a bit colder and more refreshing than your average cake, an icebox cake is a great option. It doesn't require any baking, either, which means that you don't have to turn on the oven in the heat. This icebox cake features a chocolate and peanut butter flavor combo that should appeal to all of the real peanut butter lovers out there, thanks to the store-bought Nutter Butter layers.
Blueberry-Lavender Honey Popsicles
We love a subtle, fruity dessert during the summer months, and that's just what you'll get with these honey popsicles. They feature a blueberry-lavender flavor combo, which is truly a match made in heaven. You get that subtle sweetness from the blueberries along with a lovely lavender note that makes this treat feel a bit more grown-up than the fruity popsicles you may have grown up on. That drizzle of honey is what makes things a bit extra sweet for a well-rounded bite.
Patbingsu (Korean Shaved Ice)
There are few desserts more refreshing than patbingsu, which is why it's a must-make summer dessert. This Korean shaved ice calls for a slew of fresh fruits, like mango, strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi. Not only does this make for a super-colorful dish, but it also promises endless juiciness in your bowl. The sweetened red beans add an interesting earthiness to the flavor combo, and mini mochi ice creams offer the ideal chewy texture to the dish.
Recipe: Patbingsu (Korean Shaved Ice)
Snack-worthy Frozen Yogurt Dipped Bananas
Need a sweet, snacky treat? Yogurt-dipped bananas might be what you're looking for. They have that creamy, fruity base, made even richer with yogurt. And if you really want to take them to the next level, you can coat them in a layer of chocolate, just like this recipe calls for. With a simple sprinkling of crushed pistachios on top, you get just the right amount of crunch to boot. It's a healthier-feeling recipe that still delivers the rich, chocolatey flavor you crave.
Strawberry Rose Granita
Temps are soaring, and you're looking for the lightest, fruitiest dessert possible. That's where this strawberry rose granita comes into play. With the perfect combination of fruity and floral flavors, you're getting an icy treat that's basically guaranteed to cool you off. We like that this recipe has a sophisticated feel to it while also being really easy to make. Feel free to garnish with fresh strawberries if you crave even more fruitiness.
Recipe: Strawberry Rose Granita
Easy 3-Ingredient Cantaloupe Sorbet
Melon is absolutely a summer staple, but when you get tired of eating the fruit all on its own, it may be time to make this cantaloupe sorbet. It has a boozy kick to it, which makes it perfect for enjoying after a long, hot summer day, and it offers an icy texture that feels super refreshing. Since you'll add some sugar to the mix, it tastes like a real dessert, with enough sweetness to drown out all those dessert cravings.
Chocolate Strawberry Icebox Cake
This is another icebox you need to make this summer. Because it doesn't require any baking, it's perfect for those hot days when you want sweets but absolutely don't want to turn your oven on. It all starts with Oreos, which offer both crispness and a rich, chocolatey flavor profile that gives the dish a much-needed flavor depth. Strawberries offer a lighter touch, while whipped cream finishes it off with the light, airy creaminess that any chilly dessert needs.
Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Icebox Cake
Piña Colada Popsicles
Few cocktails are more appropriate for hot weather than a piña colada. But when you make these popsicles, you can actually eat your piña colada instead of drinking it. Pineapple, coconut milk, sweetened coconut, and sugar all join forces in this recipe to create a sweet, tropical flavor profile that's refreshing but filling all at the same time. And since you're not including any booze here, the whole family can enjoy this fruity treat.
Recipe: Piña Colada Popsicles
Homemade Classic Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice cream sandwiches are one of our all-time favorite desserts because not only are you getting a generous portion of ice cream, you're also pairing it with cookies for maximum richness. With this recipe, you'll make a chocolate cookie and pair it with similarly classic vanilla ice cream. The resulting dessert feels nostalgic and tastes way, way better than any store-bought version you've ever tried. Whip these sandwiches up for the sweetest summer ever.
Chocolate Covered Banana Pops
You can always eat a piece of fruit for dessert, but what about when you want a treat that's a bit richer? That's when you should make some chocolate-covered banana pops. You're basically just covering a banana in melted chocolate and then letting it freeze so the chocolate solidifies into a sort of hard shell for the banana. The texture and flavor combo you get at the end are both elite. And since it's so easy to pull off, this is a treat you can make on repeat all summer long.
Recipe: Chocolate Covered Banana Pops
3-Ingredient Chocolate Ice Cream
Eating a big bowl of chocolate ice cream is one of the very best ways to cool down on a hot day. But you don't have to go out to get the store-bought variety to get your chocolate ice cream fix. You can actually make an incredible version of chocolate ice cream at home with just three ingredients. It's a great dessert to make when you don't have a ton of ingredients in your kitchen but are still craving a rich, frozen dessert.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Chocolate Ice Cream
Caramelized Pineapple Ice Cream
For all those who love tropical fruits, pineapple is an elite ingredient. And when you want something creamy, making pineapple ice cream is the way to go. But we love this recipe so much because by caramelizing that pineapple, you play up its sweetness even more, highlighting that tropical flavor profile in an even more decadent way. Once you make this recipe, you may never want to buy store-bought ice cream again.
Recipe: Caramelized Pineapple Ice Cream
Strawberry Banana Popsicles
Popsicles are an unbeatable summertime treat, but you may not always want an icy popsicle. When you want a dessert that's a bit creamier, try making these strawberry banana popsicles. Not only are you getting a classic fruity flavor blend with this treat, but you also get a nice richness from added coconut milk. The result is a dessert that tastes light and fresh while still feeling substantial enough to enjoy as an after-dinner treat.
Recipe: Strawberry Banana Popsicles
Copycat Wendy's Chocolate Frosty
Wendy's chocolate Frosty is one of the all-time best fast food desserts. Considering that it's a pretty simple concept, though, it's actually not too difficult to pull off at home. You'll be amazed at how close this recipe comes to the real thing: It's thick and creamy, with that subtle chocolate flavor that's just bold enough to keep you coming back for another spoonful. The best part? It only requires three ingredients, and it's a dessert you can easily make in a matter of minutes whenever you're craving a Frosty — no drive-thru required.
Recipe: Copycat Wendy's Chocolate Frosty
No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream
Can't decide whether you want a post-dinner shot of espresso or a serving of ice cream? We've been there before. Now, you can taste a little bit of both with some coffee ice cream. This recipe requires no churning but still comes out tasting better than most store-bought ice creams you've tried. With that first bite, you'll get the perfect combination of sweet and bitter flavors that true coffee lovers are bound to adore.
Recipe: No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream
Extra Lemony Gelato
We love bright, bold citrus flavors when the temps are high, and that's just what this lemon gelato delivers. But be warned: This is for the real lemon lovers, as that citrusy flavor is really strong in this recipe. Heavy cream and egg yolks ensure the ultimate creamy richness here — you're not going to be dealing with an overly icy dessert. Make this recipe once, and you might just find yourself making it on repeat all summer long.
Recipe: Extra Lemony Gelato
Mochi Ice Cream That's Bursting with Strawberry Flavor
Yes, you can make mochi at home, and this recipe will prove that it's easier than you may think. You won't be using fresh strawberries for this recipe — rather, the base of the dessert is strawberry ice cream. Glutinous rice flour is responsible for that bouncy texture for which mochi is known. It's a recipe that yields a perfectly portioned, sweet and fruity snack that's nice and chilled for those hot summer days.
Recipe: Mochi Ice Cream That's Bursting with Strawberry Flavor
Birthday Cake Batter Ice Cream
You don't have to be celebrating anyone's birthday to make this sweet and colorful ice cream. It really does taste like cake, thanks to the inclusion of yellow boxed cake mix. What really makes the dessert look celebratory, though, is the rainbow sprinkles. Be sure to add in enough to really spread that color throughout the ice cream so you get some extra color in every bite. Homemade ice cream has never looked so festive.
Recipe: Birthday Cake Batter Ice Cream
No-Churn Swirled Piña Colada Sorbet
Is there any dessert more refreshing than sorbet? We think not. But if you really want to lean into those summery flavors, this piña colada sorbet is absolutely the way to go. It contains real pineapple as well as coconut milk and cream of coconut, which contribute both creaminess and more of that tropical fruit flavor you expect in a piña colada. And yes, you'll also find rum in this recipe, so it's a dessert only the adults should partake in.
Choco Taco-Inspired Ice Cream Sandwich
Unfortunately, you're not going to find the original Klondike Choco Taco in the frozen section of your grocery store anymore — the beloved ice cream sandwich was discontinued back in 2022, and we've missed it ever since. But you can still get the same flavor you remember and love by following this recipe. It tastes quite similar to the original, but it might even be a little bit better since you have more control over the ingredients.
Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Just because you're following a vegan diet — or avoiding eggs and dairy — doesn't mean you have to skip dessert. This vegan chocolate ice cream is just as rich, creamy, and delicious as you'd expect any good chocolate ice cream to be. It gets its creaminess from coconut milk, and the chocolatey flavor comes from cocoa powder. It's way better than a lot of packaged vegan ice creams out there, and it'll cool you down as soon as you taste it.
Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Strawberry Sorbet
On those days when it even feels too hot for ice cream, sorbet is the way to go. Strawberry just happens to be one of the best sorbet flavors. And since you're working with so few ingredients here, you really are getting an especially fresh dessert. The recipe calls for frozen strawberries along with some lemon juice for acidity and plenty of sugar to make things a bit sweeter. After that first sweet, icy bite, this may become your next favorite lighter summer dessert recipe.
Recipe: Strawberry Sorbet
Vegan Salted Caramel Ice Cream
If you're the kind of person who likes a really balanced frozen dessert that isn't too sweet, this salted caramel ice cream is going to be right up your alley. It also happens to be vegan, which makes it appropriate for those who don't eat eggs and dairy (although you don't have to have any dietary restrictions to enjoy it). Salt is what really takes this dessert over the top — it counteracts the sweetness in the most mouthwatering way.
Recipe: Vegan Salted Caramel Ice Cream
The Princess Diaries-Inspired Mint and Pear Sorbet
Whether you're a fan of "The Princess Diaries" or not, you have to try this sorbet recipe if you're on the hunt for a light, icy dessert. Pear makes for a pretty neutral but just-sweet-enough flavor base, and mint rounds it out with an herbal, floral quality that makes the dish feel undoubtedly elevated. Plus, its beautiful, bold, bright green hue makes for a dessert that looks just as good as it tastes.
Decadent White Chocolate Pistachio Ice Pops
White chocolate gets a warm-weather makeover with these white chocolate pistachio ice pops. Rich, nutty, and toasty pistachio paste gets coated with a thick layer of sweet white chocolate for a decadent combo that will still keep you cool. Finish it all off with a drizzle of more pistachio paste mixed with white chocolate, and you have a stunning frozen dessert that offers a more interesting and subtle-tasting alternative than the standard chocolate pop.
Avocado Ice Pop
If you love the rich creaminess of avocado, then you absolutely have to make these frozen ice pops. Avocado might sound like a strange choice if you haven't worked with it in sweet contexts before, but it actually works really well as a popsicle base because of how creamy it is. Mix with some Greek yogurt to enhance that richness even more, and add in a drizzle of honey for extra sweetness. The only other ingredient you need is lime juice, which offers just enough acidity for the perfect not-too-sweet dessert.
Recipe: Avocado Ice Pop
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