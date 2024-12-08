Birthday Cake Batter Ice Cream Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Two ice cream servings with sprinkles Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Birthday cake batter ice cream has become a beloved flavor since its introduction by Cold Stone Creamery in the early 2000s. This homemade version brings the fun and nostalgia of birthday cake to your freezer with no special occasion — or actual perfect birthday cake baking — required.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe captures the perfect, classic combination of the rich flavors of sprinkle-filled cake batter and the creamy texture of homemade ice cream. You can recreate this treat at home with just a few simple ingredients and some patience — you don't even have to leave your house, track down a brand of the franchise, and wait for your order. Whether you're a child at heart or just someone who seeks to recreate the Proustian memory of birthdays past, this birthday cake batter ice cream is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and bring a smile to your face.

Gather the ingredients for birthday cake ice cream

birthday cake ice cream ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For this nostalgic ice cream, you'll need a handful of key ingredients. Start with yellow cake mix, which forms the base of the cake batter flavor. Granulated sugar adds more sweetness, while whole milk and heavy cream provide the rich, creamy texture. A dash of vanilla extract will deepen the overall flavor, and a pinch of salt balances the sweetness. And, no birthday cake ice cream is complete without the essential, festive touch of rainbow sprinkles.

Step 1: Toast the cake mix

Cake mix in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Toast the cake mix in a dry skillet over medium heat until lightly golden, stirring constantly, about 3–5 minutes.

Step 2: Cool

Cake mix on plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cool completely.

Step 3: Combine the mix and sugar

Cake mix in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Whisk the toasted cake mix and sugar in a bowl.

Step 4: Add the milk

Whisking Ice cream mix in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the milk and whisk until combined.

Step 5: Add the cream

Ice cream mix in bowl with whisk Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Stir in the cream, vanilla, and salt.

Step 6: Chill

Ice cream mix in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Chill the mixture for 2 hours.

Step 7: Churn

Churning ice cream with sprinkles Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Churn the mixture in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions. Add ¼ cup sprinkles during the last 5 minutes of churning.

Step 8: Add more sprinkles

Mixing in sprinkles Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Transfer the ice cream to a separate container and fold in the remaining sprinkles.

Step 9: Freeze

Ice cream container Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

Step 10: Serve the ice cream

Two ice cream servings with large container Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve, sprinkled with more sprinkles.

Combine two birthday party favorites with our birthday cake batter ice cream. We use vanilla cake mix as our base, but your favorite flavor will work great.

Prep Time
6.67
hours
Cook Time
3
minutes
servings
4
Servings
Total time: 6 hours, 43 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups yellow cake mix
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 ½ cups whole milk
  • 1 ½ cups heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup rainbow sprinkles, divided, plus more, for serving

Directions

  1. Toast the cake mix in a dry skillet over medium heat until lightly golden, stirring constantly, about 3–5 minutes.
  2. Cool completely.
  3. Whisk the toasted cake mix and sugar in a bowl.
  4. Add the milk and whisk until combined.
  5. Stir in the cream, vanilla, and salt.
  6. Chill the mixture for 2 hours.
  7. Churn the mixture in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions. Add ¼ cup sprinkles during the last 5 minutes of churning.
  8. Transfer the ice cream to a separate container and fold in the remaining sprinkles.
  9. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.
  10. Serve, sprinkled with more sprinkles.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 1,297
Total Fat 42.1 g
Saturated Fat 25.4 g
Trans Fat 1.6 g
Cholesterol 110.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 218.3 g
Dietary Fiber 2.4 g
Total Sugars 142.6 g
Sodium 1,494.8 mg
Protein 12.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
How can you change up this birthday cake ice cream?

Overhead of ice cream servings with spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

It's easy to make this fanciful cake your own with a few small touches. For a chocolate-lover's version, replace the yellow cake mix with chocolate cake mix and add chocolate chips or cocoa powder. To create a red velvet cake, use red velvet cake mix and incorporate a few dollops of cream cheese. You can also use a gluten-free cake mix without any need for additional adaptations to make this celiac-friendly.

For those who prefer different flavors, consider using other cake mix varieties, such as lemon, strawberry, or funfetti. You can also experiment with extract flavors, such as almond or coconut, to complement or replace the vanilla. To add texture, take a cue from Cold Stone and mix in crushed cookies, chopped nuts, or pieces of actual birthday cake.

For an even more decadent treat, swirl in ribbons of caramel, fudge, or fruit preserves. You can also incorporate candies like M&M's, chopped candy bars, or marshmallows. To go in a more nutritious direction, use Greek yogurt in place of some of the heavy cream, or try a low-fat milk alternative.

Why do you need to toast cake mix before using it in ice cream?

Two ice cream servings with large container Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Toasting the cake mix before incorporating it into the ice cream is a crucial food safety step. First and foremost, this eliminates any potential concerns associated with using raw flour, which is a primary ingredient in cake mixes. Raw flour can potentially contain harmful bacteria like E. coli, and toasting it ensures that these microorganisms are killed off and makes the ice cream safe to consume.

Beyond safety, toasting the cake mix also improves the flavor profile of the ice cream. The heat from toasting activates the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that occurs between amino acids and reducing sugars when exposed to heat. This reaction creates new flavor compounds and aromas, resulting in a deeper, more complex taste that mimics the flavor of freshly baked cake. Additionally, toasting the cake mix slightly dries it out and can help prevent the formation of ice crystals in the ice cream. This contributes to a smoother, creamier texture in the final product.

