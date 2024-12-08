Birthday Cake Batter Ice Cream Recipe

Birthday cake batter ice cream has become a beloved flavor since its introduction by Cold Stone Creamery in the early 2000s. This homemade version brings the fun and nostalgia of birthday cake to your freezer with no special occasion — or actual perfect birthday cake baking — required.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe captures the perfect, classic combination of the rich flavors of sprinkle-filled cake batter and the creamy texture of homemade ice cream. You can recreate this treat at home with just a few simple ingredients and some patience — you don't even have to leave your house, track down a brand of the franchise, and wait for your order. Whether you're a child at heart or just someone who seeks to recreate the Proustian memory of birthdays past, this birthday cake batter ice cream is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and bring a smile to your face.