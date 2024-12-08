Birthday Cake Batter Ice Cream Recipe
Birthday cake batter ice cream has become a beloved flavor since its introduction by Cold Stone Creamery in the early 2000s. This homemade version brings the fun and nostalgia of birthday cake to your freezer with no special occasion — or actual perfect birthday cake baking — required.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe captures the perfect, classic combination of the rich flavors of sprinkle-filled cake batter and the creamy texture of homemade ice cream. You can recreate this treat at home with just a few simple ingredients and some patience — you don't even have to leave your house, track down a brand of the franchise, and wait for your order. Whether you're a child at heart or just someone who seeks to recreate the Proustian memory of birthdays past, this birthday cake batter ice cream is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and bring a smile to your face.
Gather the ingredients for birthday cake ice cream
For this nostalgic ice cream, you'll need a handful of key ingredients. Start with yellow cake mix, which forms the base of the cake batter flavor. Granulated sugar adds more sweetness, while whole milk and heavy cream provide the rich, creamy texture. A dash of vanilla extract will deepen the overall flavor, and a pinch of salt balances the sweetness. And, no birthday cake ice cream is complete without the essential, festive touch of rainbow sprinkles.
Step 1: Toast the cake mix
Toast the cake mix in a dry skillet over medium heat until lightly golden, stirring constantly, about 3–5 minutes.
Step 2: Cool
Cool completely.
Step 3: Combine the mix and sugar
Whisk the toasted cake mix and sugar in a bowl.
Step 4: Add the milk
Add the milk and whisk until combined.
Step 5: Add the cream
Stir in the cream, vanilla, and salt.
Step 6: Chill
Chill the mixture for 2 hours.
Step 7: Churn
Churn the mixture in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions. Add ¼ cup sprinkles during the last 5 minutes of churning.
Step 8: Add more sprinkles
Transfer the ice cream to a separate container and fold in the remaining sprinkles.
Step 9: Freeze
Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.
Step 10: Serve the ice cream
Serve, sprinkled with more sprinkles.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,297
|Total Fat
|42.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|25.4 g
|Trans Fat
|1.6 g
|Cholesterol
|110.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|218.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|142.6 g
|Sodium
|1,494.8 mg
|Protein
|12.7 g
How can you change up this birthday cake ice cream?
It's easy to make this fanciful cake your own with a few small touches. For a chocolate-lover's version, replace the yellow cake mix with chocolate cake mix and add chocolate chips or cocoa powder. To create a red velvet cake, use red velvet cake mix and incorporate a few dollops of cream cheese. You can also use a gluten-free cake mix without any need for additional adaptations to make this celiac-friendly.
For those who prefer different flavors, consider using other cake mix varieties, such as lemon, strawberry, or funfetti. You can also experiment with extract flavors, such as almond or coconut, to complement or replace the vanilla. To add texture, take a cue from Cold Stone and mix in crushed cookies, chopped nuts, or pieces of actual birthday cake.
For an even more decadent treat, swirl in ribbons of caramel, fudge, or fruit preserves. You can also incorporate candies like M&M's, chopped candy bars, or marshmallows. To go in a more nutritious direction, use Greek yogurt in place of some of the heavy cream, or try a low-fat milk alternative.
Why do you need to toast cake mix before using it in ice cream?
Toasting the cake mix before incorporating it into the ice cream is a crucial food safety step. First and foremost, this eliminates any potential concerns associated with using raw flour, which is a primary ingredient in cake mixes. Raw flour can potentially contain harmful bacteria like E. coli, and toasting it ensures that these microorganisms are killed off and makes the ice cream safe to consume.
Beyond safety, toasting the cake mix also improves the flavor profile of the ice cream. The heat from toasting activates the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that occurs between amino acids and reducing sugars when exposed to heat. This reaction creates new flavor compounds and aromas, resulting in a deeper, more complex taste that mimics the flavor of freshly baked cake. Additionally, toasting the cake mix slightly dries it out and can help prevent the formation of ice crystals in the ice cream. This contributes to a smoother, creamier texture in the final product.