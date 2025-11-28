The Best 3-Ingredient Pistachio Ice Cream Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although people have been making ice cream for a long time without ice cream makers, the invention of the appliance certainly made the process faster and easier, to the point where it's become something of a standard. Not everyone has an ice cream maker at home, though, so that's where crafty no-churn ice cream recipes come in handy — and even better yet when they showcase a delicious star ingredient.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has crafted the best three-ingredient pistachio ice cream recipe, featuring freshly ground roasted and salted pistachios that pack a delicious, nutty punch with every bite. Without any special equipment (besides an electric hand mixer, unless you use a whisk and some elbow grease), you can make rich, creamy, and smooth ice cream that also conveniently doesn't require a whole lot of effort. Though the texture of three-ingredient ice cream is a little different than that of its churned counterpart, it still makes for a delightfully delicious frozen treat, and one that your dinner guests or family will be happy to feast on.